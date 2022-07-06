Mysterious Stash of Cars Is Pretty Much a First-Generation Chevrolet Impala Museum

The adventure of the Chevrolet Impala in the automotive world started back in 1958 when the GM brand first launched the car as the top version of the Bel Air.
The Impala, however, became an instant hit, so only a year later, the car was promoted to a stand-alone series that continued to sell like hotcakes.
And just 7 years after its launch, the Impala literally made history. It became the first model in the United States to sell over 1 million units in a single year after WWII, so in many ways, it’s really not a surprise that the Impala has millions of fans all over the world.
Just take this guy who recently posted on Craigslist as an example.
Their collection of Impalas clearly isn’t the shiniest out there, but on the other hand, it includes several classic models that are super-difficult to find. The 1958 hardtop is just the living proof in this regard, as it’s 95 percent complete and still coming in a pretty solid condition.
The rest of the first-generation Impalas are all pictured here, but unfortunately, we know nothing about them. In other words, it’s hard to tell just how much is required to bring any of them back to the road, so at the end of the day, this is one mysterious stash of cars that requires an in-person inspection.
If you’re particularly interested in the ’58 Impala, the bad news is that it comes without an engine and a transmission. This means it’s a good candidate for a restomod rather than for a full restoration, and with a little work on the floor pans, it could end up becoming quite a head-turner.
The price of the entire collection isn’t necessarily big, but it all depends on what you’ll find when you go check it out live. The owner is willing to let all cars go for $17,000.
And just 7 years after its launch, the Impala literally made history. It became the first model in the United States to sell over 1 million units in a single year after WWII, so in many ways, it’s really not a surprise that the Impala has millions of fans all over the world.
Just take this guy who recently posted on Craigslist as an example.
Their collection of Impalas clearly isn’t the shiniest out there, but on the other hand, it includes several classic models that are super-difficult to find. The 1958 hardtop is just the living proof in this regard, as it’s 95 percent complete and still coming in a pretty solid condition.
The rest of the first-generation Impalas are all pictured here, but unfortunately, we know nothing about them. In other words, it’s hard to tell just how much is required to bring any of them back to the road, so at the end of the day, this is one mysterious stash of cars that requires an in-person inspection.
If you’re particularly interested in the ’58 Impala, the bad news is that it comes without an engine and a transmission. This means it’s a good candidate for a restomod rather than for a full restoration, and with a little work on the floor pans, it could end up becoming quite a head-turner.
The price of the entire collection isn’t necessarily big, but it all depends on what you’ll find when you go check it out live. The owner is willing to let all cars go for $17,000.