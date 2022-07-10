Mysterious 1967 Chevrolet Impala SS Found in a Pole Barn Runs, Drives, Survives

The 1967 Impala could be had with either six-cylinders or V8s, but it goes without saying that the choice was pretty obvious for anyone planning to buy a Super Sport.
However, while a V8 was the logical option, Chevrolet also allowed SS buyers to order the car with a six-cylinder engine, more or less losing the wow factor produced by the massive muscle under the hood.
On the other hand, not a lot of Impalas wearing the SS tags ended up being fitted with a six-cylinder unit, so V8 models are a lot more common these days.
The 1967 example that someone has recently gotten their hands on following an estate sale is one of them, as it comes with a mysterious V8 unit that still runs and drives today. eBay seller rocket333man explains on the auction page that the Impala was rescued from a pole barn, and now it requires a full restoration to get back on the road.
The engine still starts, runs, and drives, but on the other hand, the 2-door hardtop shouldn’t by any means be considered road-worthy.
The paint shows its age, and at first glance, this isn’t the original finish the car came with when it rolled off the assembly lines 55 years ago. As a result, a respray is almost mandatory for anyone who wants a perfect-10 condition for this Impala, but on the other hand, the rust doesn’t seem to be a problem this time.
The VIN code confirms this is a 1967 SS originally equipped with a V8 unit, but as said, the existing engine is as mysterious as it gets, so paying a visit to the owner to see it in person is probably the safest option.
The auction has already started, and the only bid so far is $9,500. There’s no reserve, so the highest bidder will win the car when the auction comes to an end.
On the other hand, not a lot of Impalas wearing the SS tags ended up being fitted with a six-cylinder unit, so V8 models are a lot more common these days.
The 1967 example that someone has recently gotten their hands on following an estate sale is one of them, as it comes with a mysterious V8 unit that still runs and drives today. eBay seller rocket333man explains on the auction page that the Impala was rescued from a pole barn, and now it requires a full restoration to get back on the road.
The engine still starts, runs, and drives, but on the other hand, the 2-door hardtop shouldn’t by any means be considered road-worthy.
The paint shows its age, and at first glance, this isn’t the original finish the car came with when it rolled off the assembly lines 55 years ago. As a result, a respray is almost mandatory for anyone who wants a perfect-10 condition for this Impala, but on the other hand, the rust doesn’t seem to be a problem this time.
The VIN code confirms this is a 1967 SS originally equipped with a V8 unit, but as said, the existing engine is as mysterious as it gets, so paying a visit to the owner to see it in person is probably the safest option.
The auction has already started, and the only bid so far is $9,500. There’s no reserve, so the highest bidder will win the car when the auction comes to an end.