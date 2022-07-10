autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's RV Month
Car video reviews:
 

Mysterious 1967 Chevrolet Impala SS Found in a Pole Barn Runs, Drives, Survives

Home > News > Classics
10 Jul 2022, 21:02 UTC ·
The 1967 Impala could be had with either six-cylinders or V8s, but it goes without saying that the choice was pretty obvious for anyone planning to buy a Super Sport.
1967 Impala SS 13 photos
1967 Chevrolet Impala SS1967 Chevrolet Impala SS1967 Chevrolet Impala SS1967 Chevrolet Impala SS1967 Chevrolet Impala SS1967 Chevrolet Impala SS1967 Chevrolet Impala SS1967 Chevrolet Impala SS1967 Chevrolet Impala SS1967 Chevrolet Impala SS1967 Chevrolet Impala SS1967 Chevrolet Impala SS
However, while a V8 was the logical option, Chevrolet also allowed SS buyers to order the car with a six-cylinder engine, more or less losing the wow factor produced by the massive muscle under the hood.

On the other hand, not a lot of Impalas wearing the SS tags ended up being fitted with a six-cylinder unit, so V8 models are a lot more common these days.

The 1967 example that someone has recently gotten their hands on following an estate sale is one of them, as it comes with a mysterious V8 unit that still runs and drives today. eBay seller rocket333man explains on the auction page that the Impala was rescued from a pole barn, and now it requires a full restoration to get back on the road.

The engine still starts, runs, and drives, but on the other hand, the 2-door hardtop shouldn’t by any means be considered road-worthy.

The paint shows its age, and at first glance, this isn’t the original finish the car came with when it rolled off the assembly lines 55 years ago. As a result, a respray is almost mandatory for anyone who wants a perfect-10 condition for this Impala, but on the other hand, the rust doesn’t seem to be a problem this time.

The VIN code confirms this is a 1967 SS originally equipped with a V8 unit, but as said, the existing engine is as mysterious as it gets, so paying a visit to the owner to see it in person is probably the safest option.

The auction has already started, and the only bid so far is $9,500. There’s no reserve, so the highest bidder will win the car when the auction comes to an end.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.

Chevrolet Impala impala ss 1967 Impala barn find
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories