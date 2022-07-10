Fearless BMW M4 CSL Attacks the Goodwood Hill Climb, Stays Between the Haystacks

More on this:

1 2023 BMW M3 Touring Makes Dynamic Debut at Goodwood FoS, Driven by the Duke of Richmond

2 New BMW M3 Touring Official Unveiling Date Announced, Super Wagon Due at Goodwood

3 Video: Watch the New BMW M4 CSL Lap the Nurburgring Quicker Than Any Other Bimmer

4 BMW M4 CSL Debuts as Limited Edition, Track-Ready Car With RWD, and Lots of Carbon Fiber

5 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed Will Pay Homage to 50 Years of BMW M Cars This Summer