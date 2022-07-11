World, This 1959 Chevrolet Impala Needs Your Help, Doesn’t Come Alone

The Impala needed just 7 years to become Chevrolet’s superstar. It was launched in 1958 as the top-of-the-line version of the Bel Air, while in 1965, it was crowned the first car in the U.S. to sell more than 1 million units in a single year after WWII.
The model year 1959 played a critical role in this historic achievement. And it’s all because this was the moment when the GM brand decided to promote the Impala from the top Bel Air version to a stand-alone series.
Produced for just a couple of years, the second-generation Impala is currently one of the most sought-after classics out there. And someone on Craigslist claims they have not only a ’59 Impala project but also a donor, as well as a series of other first-generation models.
First and foremost, let’s see what the project is all about. Fitted with a 348 (5.7-liter) V8, this Impala looks to be a good candidate for a full restoration, though it obviously comes with the typical rust you’d expect on a car this old.
Fortunately, the donor model it comes together with could help it get back on the road much easier, though a visual inspection is more than recommended for anyone interested in this small gem.
The lineup of Impalas that the owner has is impressive, to say the least. They also have other 1958, 1959, and 1962 Impalas, and all of them are currently for sale. It goes without saying they don’t come in tip-top shape, but at the end of the day, they could still end up returning to the road with the proper fixes.
The 1959 2-door hardtop doesn’t come cheap, as it can be yours for $28,500. The owner says they also have lots of extra parts to help with the restoration, so eventually, the project could become much easier than it seems to be at first glance.
