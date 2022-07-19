1959 Chevrolet Impala Has the Full Package, Original, Complete, Sitting for Years

The Impala adventure commenced in 1958 when Chevrolet decided to launch a new nameplate specifically to distinguish the top-of-the-line Bel Air from the rest of the lineup.
The early success of the Impala, however, was totally surprising, so a year later, the GM brand made the obvious call and promoted its new superstar to a stand-alone series.
The second-generation Impala, therefore, came to be in 1959, and despite remaining in production for just two years, it paved the way for an impressive ascension recorded during the next decade.
The 1959 Impala is currently one of the most sought-after models, not only among collectors who are willing to pay big bucks on an original and unrestored example but also in the restoration business where project cars are highly desirable.
This is why the ’59 Impala that someone has recently published on Craigslist is such an intriguing post.
Coming with a 283 (4.7-liter) V8 under the hood, this Impala has been sitting for many years, with the owner explaining they purchased the car as a project some two decades ago. Needless to say, the restoration has never started, but the good news is the Impala is still complete today.
The parts that are missing in the pictures included in the ad are actually still around, either inside the car or in boxes that are included in the sale. Just as expected, the rust has already invaded parts of the metal, but based on the photos, a full restoration should easily deal with all the damage on this front.
The owner claims the engine should start without much effort, but of course, an in-person inspection is definitely recommended to anyone interested in this Impala.
As for the price of the car, the seller expects to get around $7,000 for their project, but on the other hand, some other offers would also be considered.
