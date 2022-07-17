1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Proves Parking in a Tight Spot Isn’t Easy, Very Original

While the Impala itself is a nameplate with millions of fans all over the world, the U.S. is where the car literally made history during the ‘60s.
Launched in 1958 as a Bel Air version and then promoted to a stand-alone series only a year later, the Impala recorded impressive early growth in terms of sales. In the first half of the decade, the Impala rapidly turned into the model spearheading Chevrolet’s sales, with 1965 finally bringing the icing on the cake.
It was the moment when the Impala became the first car in the U.S. after WWII to sell more than 1 million units, an achievement that easily confirmed the success the car was enjoying.
This 1965 Impala SS is one very accurate look at the original model, pretty much because the car has received little to no changes since it rolled off the assembly lines.
The owner explains on Craigslist that this SS is still “very original,” without actually offering any information on possible upgrades or modifications the car may have received.
But on the other hand, the photos speak for themselves and confirm the Impala comes in awesome condition. Nevertheless, it still shows the scars of what appears to be the years-long challenge of parking the car in a tight spot, with the wheel wells coming with a series of scratches from the garage entrance.
The engine under the hood is a 283 (4.7-liter), and according to the seller, it runs and drives just perfectly. The vehicle was originally owned by an older couple who properly took care of everything (except for the said wheel wells, obviously).
When it comes to the condition of the metal, the only rust you’ll find is in the trunk, but the seller guarantees it’s just a very small spot.
If this Impala caught your attention and buying it is something you’re now considering, just make sure you have some $26,000 to spend. The vehicle is parked in Thousand Oaks if you want to see it in person.
