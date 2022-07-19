Aptly-Named Kawasaki ER-6n Sublime Is Bespoke Art at Its Finest, Exudes Cafe Racer Flair

With their extensive metal fabrication know-how, the folks behind this project can really work miracles.
Located in the enchanting province of Bali, Nicko Eigert’s Smoked Garage is one of the most distinguished motorcycle customization enterprises you’ll find on Indonesian soil. Their lengthy portfolio houses more stunning masterpieces than you can shake a stick at, and what we’re about to inspect is a caffeinated Kawasaki ER-6n appropriately nicknamed Sublime.
Kicking things off with a 2006 model, Nicko and his crew wasted no time getting rid of its stock outfit, wheels, and suspension components. The donor’s original subframe was amputated, making way for a bespoke replacement that’s been manufactured in-house. Atop this item, one may spot a curvy tail section and a solo saddle upholstered in black leather.
Custom fenders were installed at both ends, while an aluminum fuel tank with knee indentations can be seen taking pride of place center-stage. Up north, there’s an aftermarket LED headlamp flanked by a handmade nose fairing, and the bodywork-related wizardry is concluded with a new radiator cover.
The bike’s suspension arrangement comprises the inverted forks of a Suzuki GSX-R1000 up north and a top-shelf Ohlins monoshock at the rear end. For additional stopping power, Eigert’s craftsmen proceeded to upgrade the brakes using Tokico calipers, along with drilled 320 mm (12.6 inches) rotors at the front and a 220 mm (8.7 inches) unit at six o’clock.
In terms of footwear, the ER-6n features custom-made 17-inch hoops that wear grippy Pirelli tires, measuring 120/70 up front and 180/60 out back. We find clip-on handlebars, bar-end blinkers, and a single Daytona gauge occupying the motorcycle’s cockpit, with the front brake master cylinder originating from Brembo’s inventory.
Deciding not to fiddle with the Kawi’s liquid-cooled 649cc parallel-twin, Smoked Garage limited the powertrain modifications to a unique two-into-one exhaust system. Finally, the guys wrapped things up with a majestic two-tone color scheme and thin pinstripes, which are joined by a backward-facing arrow motif on the rear fender and OEM belly pan.
