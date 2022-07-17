autoevolution
This Pristine 1959 Chevy Impala Is Living Proof the Detroit Metal Is Immortal
Say what you want about the 1959 Impala, but nobody can deny it has a well-deserved place in automotive history books.

17 Jul 2022, 19:45 UTC ·
It was the first time the Impala, a model that eventually became Chevy’s number one superstar, was available as a stand-alone series after previously being offered as part of the Bel Air lineup.

The second-generation Impala was produced for just two years, and each of the two came with massive changes, especially in terms of styling.

The 1959 Impala, however, is considered by many the model that started it all, sporting an absolutely gorgeous design that was matched by several engine options, including the famous Tri-Power configuration.

Without further ado, it’s time for this pristine 1959 Impala convertible to take the stage.

The photos are worth a million words, there’s no doubt about it, and if you’re looking for a new wallpaper for your desktop, this Impala is fully prepared for this task. The car looks absolutely mesmerizing, and everything comes in perfect shape.

The one to thank for the whole thing is a professional frame-off restoration that was started and finished several years ago, so it’s really not a surprise that everything looks just like on a new car. The Roman Red finish is a perfect 10, at least based on the photos you can browse in the gallery, while the red interior with a Red Mohair top is not only luxurious but also as comfortable as it gets.

The car is being sold by Crown Classics, and without a doubt, it is already dressed to impress and ready to win awards. To be honest, this isn’t necessarily surprising given the shape of the car, so there’s absolutely no doubt this convertible will turn heads wherever it goes.

If you’re specifically interested in what’s under the hood, this Impala isn’t by any means let you down. The car is powered by a 348 (5.7-liter) V8 with factory Tri-Power. The engine is paired with an automatic 700R4 transmission with overdrive, and of course, everything runs just perfectly.

The car also comes with a series of extras, such as air conditioning, power windows, power brakes, power top, power seat, adjustable ride-height suspension system, and custom Billet Aluminum rims.

It’s hard to find something to hate on this Impala, and there’s no doubt that collectors out there would probably be willing to spend big bugs on getting their hands on the car. Just as expected, buying such a rare Chevrolet isn’t by any means easy or affordable, especially because it comes in such impressive shape.

The garage in charge of finding a new owner for this Impala is willing to let it go for $350,000, so if you needed any confirmation that the Detroit metal is immortal, here you go. This is one of the most expensive Impalas right now, and without a doubt, the hefty price tag makes perfect sense given the quality of the restoration.

There are many Impalas out there, but finding out that’s really worth that much is quite impossible. If anything, this looks to be the dream of many wealthy collectors, though it’s hard to imagine that such a car would ever see the daylight in the first place. Such a rare and expensive Impala would most likely end up being parked in someone’s garage, where it’ll be stored for eternity, with no chance to ever go out unless the perfect weather conditions are confirmed.

It remains to be seen if anyone ends up buying this super-expensive Impala, but if they do, they are definitely incredibly lucky just because they get the chance to look at this classic gem on a regular basis.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.

