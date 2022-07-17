Ford Leaks About the 2024 Mustang Hybrid Powertrain Suggest Exciting Prospects

Leaked information from Ford hints at the 2024 Mustang possibly coming with a hybrid powertrain option and maybe even torque vectoring AWD, but don’t worry, it will still be a thoroughbred American pony car, not an econobox hybrid. What we know so far is that the seventh of the vehicle that started the pony car genre to rival muscle cars will come in time for the 60th anniversary of the Mustang brand. What we expect at launch are the classic coupe and convertible variants.

