Ford Leaks About the 2024 Mustang Hybrid Powertrain Suggest Exciting Prospects

Leaked information from Ford hints at the 2024 Mustang possibly coming with a hybrid powertrain option and maybe even torque vectoring AWD, but don’t worry, it will still be a thoroughbred American pony car, not an econobox hybrid. What we know so far is that the seventh of the vehicle that started the pony car genre to rival muscle cars will come in time for the 60th anniversary of the Mustang brand. What we expect at launch are the classic coupe and convertible variants.
The powertrains that accompanied the previous model will carry over at the launch of the 2024 Ford Mustang. This includes the 4-cylinder EcoBoost and the 5.0 Coyote V8. However, these powertrains might be subject to adjustments to either conform to regulations or increase their outputs. Both engines will be available with the 6-speed manual as well as the 10-speed automatic transmission, but Ford officials have cautioned that the manual might see it’s last hurrah during this model’s lifetime.
The new Mustang is expected to get a plug-in hybrid in 2025 according to leaked information. The info suggests that both engines will receive a hybrid treatment, being given an electric boost. One method that would allow this, would be the use of Ford’s Modular Hybrid Transmission (MHT), that is found in the hybrid version of the Ford Explorer and could be adapted to both engines.
The big possibility brought forward by the electrification of the Mustang, which is likely to get enthusiasts excited is a unique V-8 hybrid powertrain seen in leaked patent drawings. The drawings show that the V-8 will have an electric motor mounted on each side, with their output shafts more or less aligned to the crankshaft. The patented technology offers a smart solution and removes the need to run a shaft through the oil pan, which would, in turn, require half-shaft angles that could cause unnecessary stress on the CV joints. The exciting prospect of using dual motors is that it could allow for torque vectoring in the front axle, which might become a thing in future iterations of the Bullitt or Mach 1.
The leaks indicate a plug-in hybrid with a humble range of 10-20 miles. This might not sound that exciting, but keep in mind we are talking about a hybrid V-8, aimed at all out performance rather than sensible driving and fuel economy. On the flipside, adding a hybrid system in a sports car that is already on the heavy side at 3,800 pounds might prove to be a slight drawback. Another drawback is the price range, which is expected to see a moderate jump to $30,000 for a base model EcoBoost and $40,000 for the Coyote 5.0 powered GT.
What is certain is that we eagerly await to see if we’ll get a worthy successor to the Shelby GT500 with the possibility of staggering AWD performance aided by torque-vectoring.
