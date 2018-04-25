Ford Mustang Hybrid Said to Have About 400 HP and 400 LB-FT

Yes, folks, hybrid pony cars are becoming a thing. Faced with a changing market, the Ford Mustang is forced to adapt or become extinct. The key is hybridization, but it's not for the same of becoming a Prius rival.

According to a new report from Motor Trend, the hybrid Mustang will arrive in a few years with a combination of 2.3-liter



We even have some numbers, as the output will be around 400 horsepower and "well over" 400 lb-ft (541 Nm). We have a sneaking suspicion this powertrain will directly replace the V6 and be found in other Ford or Lincoln models. It should get you to 60 in about 5 seconds without stepping on the toes of the V8.



The electric motor will be sandwiched between the four-cylinder turbo engine and a new a 10-speed automatic gearbox. It should fill out the torque gaps left by the 2.3-liter's lag while also boosting performance in specific drive modes. Unfortunately, the electric driving range will be non-existent or very limited.



While we're eagerly waiting to see the massive scoops of the



The hybrid will happen towards the end of the current model's lifecycle. However, even more significant changes are planned for the next one. Ford is looking into both all-wheel-drive and a pure-electric model. But neither has been approved for production yet.



