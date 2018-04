Ford Mustang Hybrid Said to Have About 400 HP and 400 LB-FT

We already know about the project, which is supposed to come out in 2020. The first of its kind? While it's true that rear-drive American hybrid sports cars haven't existed before, we don't see Chevy standing idly by on this one.According to a new report from Motor Trend, the hybrid Mustang will arrive in a few years with a combination of 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbo and electric motor. In a way, this contradicts what Raj Nair said earlier - that there's more than one electric motor.We even have some numbers, as the output will be around 400 horsepower and "well over" 400 lb-ft (541 Nm). We have a sneaking suspicion this powertrain will directly replace the V6 and be found in other Ford or Lincoln models. It should get you to 60 in about 5 seconds without stepping on the toes of the V8.The electric motor will be sandwiched between the four-cylinder turbo engine and a new a 10-speed automatic gearbox. It should fill out the torque gaps left by the 2.3-liter's lag while also boosting performance in specific drive modes. Unfortunately, the electric driving range will be non-existent or very limited.While we're eagerly waiting to see the massive scoops of the GT500 monster, it's likely that the hybrid will also suffer cosmetic changes reflecting its new-found green attitude. A revised instrument cluster, badging... maybe even a streamlined body.The hybrid will happen towards the end of the current model's lifecycle. However, even more significant changes are planned for the next one. Ford is looking into both all-wheel-drive and a pure-electric model. But neither has been approved for production yet.There's also the small matter of that Mustang crossover EV rumor, which has recently sparked a debate about the possibility of a Camaro crossover.