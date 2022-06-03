New 2024 Ford Mustang Confirmed With Six-Speed Manual Gearbox

Even though it is roughly one year away from being unveiled, supposedly, we already know a few important things about the next generation Ford Mustang. And now, thanks to the Blue Oval, we can add the six-speed manual gearbox to that list.
That’s right, the Dearborn company’s upcoming pony car will still offer a stick shift, and this is no rumor, as it was actually confirmed by Ford themselves in an official teaser video shared on Twitter and a picture accompanying yesterday’s press release that announced new union jobs in the U.S., and investments in several factories.
The picture in question depicts the Mustang logo in the middle, with the words ‘7th generation’ above it. And it is the letter ‘O’ that reveals the gear pattern of a six-speed manual transmission. Very clever of Ford to hide such an important aspect in what appears to be an insignificant teaser, very clever indeed.
Besides the six-speed manual gearbox, the all-new Mustang is expected to get a ten-speed automatic transmission too. It is widely believed that the turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost will be kept alive for the next generation, and it might push out in the region of 320 hp. Electrification may or may not be on the menu for the four-banger, but it is what might actually keep the V8 alive. Look for Shelby versions, too, with the GT500 likely sitting at the top of the range.
On the outside, it will look like an evolution of its predecessor, albeit with different front and rear ends, and it will have a high-tech cockpit, as spy shots have revealed, with a driver-focused layout, new infotainment system, and digital instrument cluster incorporated into a more modern dashboard panel. It will likely get better quality materials and a host of safety systems assisting drivers on their daily commutes.
Word on the street is that Ford will unveil the new Mustang on April 17, 2023, as the date coincides with the 60th anniversary of the original pony car, though Ford hasn’t confirmed nor denied it.
