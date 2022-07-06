The Ford Mustang Barely Outsells the Dodge Challenger in the First Half of 2022

Pony cars and muscle cars aren’t doing exactly well these days. The Mustang, for example, moved 26,244 copies in the United States of America in the first two quarters of 2022, down 17.9 percent from 2021.
On the upside, Ford couldn’t sell too many Mach-Es either. The all-electric utility vehicle, which has more things in common with the Escape rather than the Mustang, sold merely 17,675 copies in the first half of the year.
Turning out attention back to pony and muscle cars, Dodge had to settle for second place with 25,682 examples of the Challenger. The four-door Charger accounted for 38,459 units in the same period. The Chevrolet Camaro, meanwhile, disappoints once again with extremely poor results.
General Motors moved 11,255 units in the first two quarters of 2022, which is 13.9 percent more than the first half of 2021. Still, at this rate, General Motors could end the year with fewer than 30k Camaros sold in the U.S.
The S550 will leave us after the 2023 model year because FoMoCo is currently putting the finishing touches on the S650. Expected to premiere on April 17th, the seventh-generation Mustang has been spied on and leaked a few times already. Rumored with similar powertrain options as the S550, the S650 is said to ride on a specific platform with CD6 componentry. CD6 is the internal designation of the rear-/all-wheel-drive architecture that Ford uses for the Explorer and Lincoln Aviator mid-size sport utility vehicles.
Over at Dodge, both muscle cars will be gone by 2024. On the upside, chief executive officer Tim Kuniskis has recently confirmed “three consecutive days of worldwide product reveals” this summer, between August 15th and August 17th. One of those products is both all-electric and all-wheel drive.
Last, but certainly not least, nobody except General Motors knows what the future holds for the ailing Camaro. There are rumors that an all-electric, four-door sedan may replace it, but only time will tell if that’s the case.
