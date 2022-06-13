2023 Ford Mustang Order Books Will Open This Fall

September 19th is when the order banks open for the 2023 Ford Mustang, the final year for this generation of the Mustang. The S550 will be apparently replaced on April 17th (date still not confirmed) by the S650, which is expected with carryover powerplants and transmission choices.
Ford Authority understands that Ford will end production of the 2022 Mustang on November 23rd. The 2023 Mustang is due to start production five days later, but do bear in mind that every single date mentioned thus far is understandably subjected to change. In addition to a limited amount of semiconductors, many other components are in limited supply as well.
Despite what you may find with a quick search on your search engine of choice, no big chances are in the offing for the 2023 model year. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo will continue as the bog-standard powerplant, followed by the 5.0-liter Coyote naturally-aspirated V8 of the GT and Mach 1. Last but certainly not least, prospective customers will be offered the 5.2-liter Predator blown V8 in the DCT-only Shelby GT500.
Shared with the soon-to-debut 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R, the force-fed lump in the most powerful series-production car from the Blue Oval is rocking 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet (847 Nm) of torque. Its fast-shifting transmission is dubbed TR-9070, with TR standing for Tremec.
All Mustangs fitted with the 5.0-liter Coyote free-breathing V8 saw a reduction in horsepower and torque for the 2022 model year. The current ratings are likely to soldier on for 2023. The GT will make do with 450 horsepower and 410 pound-feet (556 Nm) for the GT. As for the Mach 1, make that 470 horsepower and 410 pound-feet on 93-octane fuel.
Both variants can be had with either a Tremec-sourced manual tranny or a torque-converter automatic gearbox developed and produced by Ford. As for the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo, customers are offered the standard tune with 310 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) or a high-performance package that cranks up the force-fed mill to 330 hp.
Despite what you may find with a quick search on your search engine of choice, no big chances are in the offing for the 2023 model year. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo will continue as the bog-standard powerplant, followed by the 5.0-liter Coyote naturally-aspirated V8 of the GT and Mach 1. Last but certainly not least, prospective customers will be offered the 5.2-liter Predator blown V8 in the DCT-only Shelby GT500.
Shared with the soon-to-debut 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R, the force-fed lump in the most powerful series-production car from the Blue Oval is rocking 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet (847 Nm) of torque. Its fast-shifting transmission is dubbed TR-9070, with TR standing for Tremec.
All Mustangs fitted with the 5.0-liter Coyote free-breathing V8 saw a reduction in horsepower and torque for the 2022 model year. The current ratings are likely to soldier on for 2023. The GT will make do with 450 horsepower and 410 pound-feet (556 Nm) for the GT. As for the Mach 1, make that 470 horsepower and 410 pound-feet on 93-octane fuel.
Both variants can be had with either a Tremec-sourced manual tranny or a torque-converter automatic gearbox developed and produced by Ford. As for the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo, customers are offered the standard tune with 310 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) or a high-performance package that cranks up the force-fed mill to 330 hp.