NASCARV Is the Most Exciting Yet Challenging Virtual Endeavour for Any RV Fan

We had a lot of fun yesterday with our RV/Formula 1 challenge. Using the engine from different F1 cars from the '50s up until the modern-era hybrid ones was a blast, and you can watch the action for yourself. We've been fooling around quite a bit with our virtual Ford Motorhome, but we realized there was one thing we hadn't done yet. And that was engaging in a proper race against other competitors or at least the in-game AI.