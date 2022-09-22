2024 Ford Mustang Limousine Imagined Straight From Official Four-Door Easter Egg

While some people do think the 670-hp Chevy Corvette Z06 was ‘Best in Show’ at the 2022 NAIAS in Detroit, there is no denying that others will rather grant the crown to the all-new Ford Mustang.
At least as far as the virtual automotive artist world is concerned, which is always on the hunt for the freshest release to fiddle with, there is little chance – even for the Ferrari Purosangue – to dethrone the S650 seventh-generation from its CGI pedestal. And, naturally, digital morphings keep pouring in.
Frankly, we have seen almost everything, including traditional makeovers such as wagon and SUV transformations. But there is at least one category that gets a special place in their hearts and minds, apparently: the four-door Mustang sedan. And it is only logical, considering the Blue Oval heritage on the matter – think Fusion, Taurus, Crown Vic, Capricorn, Galaxie, and more.
So, if the company ever did such a thing as a four-door Mustang sedan, Ford would certainly have a lot of inspiration for it – and, possibly, overwhelming public acceptance. By the way, the Blue Oval fans did get a sort of teaser for something like this, as buried deeply inside the design ideation sketch reel is a company designer’s drawing of a very modern, futuristic-even Mustang sedan.
We immediately caught wind of it but now it is nice to see that at least one CGI expert also paid attention to Ford’s easter egg and then decided to do something digital about it. So, here is Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who dropped his “Touring the world!” periplus (again) to focus a bit on the secret S650 ideation sketch.
His eventual outcome is a 2024 Ford Mustang ‘Limousine.’ Interestingly, it is based on the OEM Cabriolet rather than the Coupe version. And it also sports the powerful 5.0 Coyote V8 from the Mustang GT under the hood, plus the ideation sketch’s two-tone appearance to make a direct connection.
