Ford Recalls F-Series Super Duty Trucks Over Disintegrating Transmission Washer

On January 13th, an issue pertaining to the heavy-duty automatic transmission of the F-Series Super Duty was brought to the attention of the Ford Critical Concern Review Group. Following an in-depth analysis, the P4 gearset carrier pad of the 10R140 was found out of tolerance.
The Dearborn-based automaker explains that damage was identified in the gearset resulting from thrust washer debris. In some of the returned components, the debris curiously lodged into the mechanical park pawl mechanism, making it difficult for the automatic transmission to hold park.
All reports came from owners of 2020 model year F-Series Super Duty pickups equipped with the 6.7-liter turbo diesel. As a brief refresher, the Power Stroke is good for 475 horsepower at 2,600 revolutions per minute and 1,050 pound-feet (1,424 Nm) of earth-shattering torque at 1,600 rpm.
Sample carrier parallelism measurements from the suspect period were analyzed by the Critical Concern Review Group, and the statistical distribution was not within the expected process capability tolerances. In light of new information from the supplier, Colfor Manufacturing Inc. of Ohio, the Ford Motor Company decided to issue a recall for certain trucks.
No fewer than 66 reports of broken thrust washers have been submitted as of March 15th, of which 24 reference a park-related issue. The first report was received in December 2020 and confirmed through parts return in January 2021. Happily for affected customers, no accidents or injuries have been identified thus far as per documents filed with the federal watchdog.
A grand total of 23,165 examples of the Super Duty are recalled, trucks manufactured at the Kentucky Truck and Ohio plants between October 2019 through September 2020. These pickups are split between 9,775 units of the F-250, 8,284 units of the F-350, 2,031 units of the F-450, and 3,075 units of the F-550. Obviously enough, they weren’t manufactured in VIN order.
Permanent corrective actions were implemented at the supplier’s facility in June 2021, which pretty much confirms that Ford’s bean counters closed their eyes and hoped for the best. Unfortunately for those paper-pushers, the gearsets of 23,165 trucks have to be replaced. Planned owner notifications are due to be sent by snail mail in the period from May 30th to June 3rd.
