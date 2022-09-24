2023 Ford Mustang Drops Two Exterior Colors, Shelby GT500 Discontinued

Expected to start production in late November 2022, the final iteration of the sixth-generation Mustang has lost Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat and Brittany Blue Metallic from the exterior color palette. Ford has also discontinued the Shelby GT500, leaving the Mach 1 as the most performance-oriented ‘Stang for 2023 with its 470-hp Coyote V8.
There’s a good reason for the Ford Motor Company axing the GT500, and that reason is the F-150 Raptor R. Powered by a slightly different Predator V8, the half-ton pickup features a 74.5-mm supercharger pulley compared to 80.1 millimeters for the muscled-up fastback. The 5.2-liter powerplant also revs to 7,000 rather than 7,500 revolutions per minute. Tuned for more torque lower at lower engine speeds, the F-150 Raptor R-specific Predator cranks out 700 horsepower and 640 pound-foot (868 Nm) at 4,250 rpm.
Attached below, the 2023 model year order guide reveals that the Nite Pony Package replaces the Black Accent Package of the 2022 model. Highlights include black-painted aluminum wheels that measure 19 by 8.5 inches, black pony badges, a black-finished grille, decklid spoiler, mirror caps, and roof. The Coast Limited Package is also listed, an option that shared the now-discontinued Brittany Blue Metallic with the Shelby GT500 variant.
Scheduled to end production sometime next spring, the 2023 Ford Mustang is available with four engine choices. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo produced at the Cleveland Engine Plant belts out 310 horsepower and 350 pound-foot (475 Nm) at 3,000 rpm. Opting for the High Performance Package gets you a 2.3-liter EcoBoost from the Valencia Engine Plant with 330 horsepower and the same amount of peak torque as the standard tune.
The GT levels up to a 5.0-liter V8, the Modular-based Coyote that flaunts 450 horsepower and 410 pound-foot (556 Nm) at 4,600 rpm. Finally, the naturally-aspirated V8 in the Mach 1 is much obliged to deliver 470 hp and similar torque as the standard tune, albeit at 4,800 revs instead of 4,600.
