2023 Ford Mustang Drops Two Exterior Colors, Shelby GT500 Discontinued

Expected to start production in late November 2022, the final iteration of the sixth-generation Mustang has lost Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat and Brittany Blue Metallic from the exterior color palette. Ford has also discontinued the Shelby GT500, leaving the Mach 1 as the most performance-oriented ‘Stang for 2023 with its 470-hp Coyote V8.

