The Ford Coyote V8 Crate Engines That You Can Buy in 2022

When General Motors rolled out the LS, the Ford Motor Company found itself between a rock and a hard place. Chevy squeezed out 345 hp and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm) from the LS1 of the 1997 model year Corvette, besting the 4.6-liter Modular V8 of the Mustang SVT Cobra even though Ford’s engine featured double overhead cams. After much tribulation, FoMoCo launched the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 in 2010 for model year 2011.