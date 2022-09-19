2024 Ford Mustang Preliminary Tech Specs Revealed, Dark Horse Targets 500 HP

Before anything, it’s important for us to highlight that all specs in the attached .pdf are subject to change. The Dearborn-based automaker lists the Mustang EcoBoost, Mustang GT, and Mustang Dark Horse variants with a unitized welded steel body, aluminum hood, and steel front fenders. The track-oriented Dark Horse will be offered exclusively as a fastback coupe.
The 2.3-liter EcoBoost base engine is listed with direct fuel injection even though Ford has waxed lyrical about dual fuel injection. By combining the existing direct injection with port injection, the four-cylinder lump is certain to produce more power while keeping emissions in check. The direct fuel injection system has been bumped to 5,000 pounds per square inch, and the EcoBoost further boasts internally plumbed exhaust gas recirculation.
An integrated airbox is located in front of the front-end accessory drive unit, which makes servicing a bit of a hassle. On the other hand, the airbox’s close proximity to the intake manifold will pay dividend every time you step on the loud pedal. The MPC EcoBoost, with MPC standing for Modular Power Cylinder, is described as an all-new mill by the peeps in Dearborn.
MPC refers to minor improvements that include the piston dome, valve and injector orientation, and combustion chamber shape. From the specs sheet, we also learn that Ford has upped the compression ratio from 9.5:1 for the standard EcoBoost and 9.37:1 for the High Performance Package to 10.6:1 for the MPC EcoBoost. The 2.3-liter engine’s block and head are produced from high-pressure cast aluminum. As for the turbocharger, we’re dealing with a twin-scroll unit - just like before - designed for quick boost response, reduced mixing losses, and maximized pulse energy to the turbine wheel.
Shared with V8-engined models, the front suspension of the EcoBoost consists of a double-ball-joint MacPherson strut with a stabilizer bar. Out back, you’ll find an integral-link independent suspension with coil springs and a stabilizer bar. All convertible models, the Performance Package, and any model with 20-inch wheels or larger get a K-brace. Also worthy of note, the Performance Package sweetens the deal with a tower-to-tower brace.
For some reason or another, the 2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost is listed with an estimated curb weight of 3,492 pounds (1,584 kilograms) in combination with the manual that isn’t available with this engine. The automatic tips the scales at 3,512 pounds (1,593 kilograms), the convertible manual is 3,636 lbs (1,649 kilos), and the convertible automatic is 3,656 lbs (1,658 kilos).
Manufactured in Flat Rock where the S550 is currently produced, the S650 debuts the Dearborn-based automaker’s fourth-generation Coyote V8. The primary difference between the Gen 3 and Gen 4 comes in the guise of dual throttle bodies, 80-millimeter units as opposed to the single 87-millimeter throttle body in the Mach 1 and Shelby GT350 from the S550 generation.
MangeRide damping is standard on the Dark Horse and optional on lesser ‘Stangs. All three variants listed by Ford in the attached .pdf are equipped with an EPAS (selectable-effort electric power assisted steering) system featuring a 15.5:1 ratio. When it comes to stopping power, the most basic configuration includes 320- by 30-millimeter vented discs with twin-piston aluminum calipers. At the other end of the spectrum, Ford offers 390- by 36-millimeter two-piece discs and six-piston fixed calipers from Brembo.
Wheel and tire dimensions kick off with 17 by 7.5 inches and 235/55 R17 for the EcoBoost. Leveling up to the Dark Horse’s Handling Package unlocks 19- by 10.5- and 19- by 11-inch wheels in combination with 305/30 R19 and 315/30 R19 tires. The curb weight of the GT ranges from 3,730 to 3,932 lbs (1,692 to 1,784 kilos). The Dark Horse tips the scales at 3,868 lbs (1,754 kilos) with the manual box or 3,913 lbs (1,775 kilos) with the auto.
Trunk volume for the fastback is 13.3 cubic feet (377 liters). Customers in the market for the convertible will have to make do with 10.3 cubic feet (292 liters). Last, but certainly not least, standard features include LED auto on/off headlights, LED daytime running lights, automatic high beams, and the Ford Co-Pilot360 Technology suite that includes rain-sensing wipers.
