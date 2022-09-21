427-Powered 1969 Chevrolet Camaro COPO Tribute Looks Menacing in Tuxedo Black Over Ivory

In 1967, the first year of the Camaro, a gentleman by the name of Donald Frank Yenko replaced the 6.5-liter V8 of the SS with a 7.0-liter V8. Of course, Don Yenko’s dealership in Pennsylvania further upgraded the rear axle and suspension to cope with the big block’s tremendous torque.
Payton Cramer and Paul Dombroski, the gentlemen behind Dana Chevrolet in California, engaged in this practice as well. Both of these iconic dealerships specialized in 427 swaps because of General Motors, who refused to shoehorn anything larger than 400 cubes under the hood of vehicles that were smaller than full size. Or the Corvette, to be 100% factually correct.
Given the increased pressure to create a strip-slaying ‘Maro, the high-ranking executives at General Motors were convinced that something had to change. Pete Estes, the guy credited with coining the Camaro’s name, along with Chevrolet manager of product performance Vince Piggins, came up with the idea of using the Central Office Production Order system to create drag-strip warriors that fetch incredible bucks at auction nowadays.
COPO 9560 was built in approximately 1,000 units, and COPO 9561 deliveries totaled 69 units. The main difference between these siblings can be found under the hood. 9561 used the solid-lifter L72 that reportedly made 425 gross horsepower, whereas the 9560 leveled up to an all-aluminum 427 referred to as the ZL1. Though rated at 430 gross horsepower, this mill actually produced in excess of 500 with an exhaust and some mild tuning.
Regardless of what COPO floats your boat, there’s no denying that the COPO Camaro paved the way for subsequent high-performance Camaros such as the fifth-generation Z/28 and the current-generation ZL1 1LE. Replicas of the COPO Camaro are popular in their own right, but very few are done right. Chassis number 124379L511563, a 1969 model produced in Van Nuys based on the seventh digit, is one of those high-quality tributes.
Originally dispatched to Dana Chevrolet – yes, it’s the dealer mentioned earlier – this Tuxedo Black-painted coupe was modified into a COPO in 2006 under previous ownership. Tastefully refurbished with ivory-finished vinyl for the interior and body-color steelies with chrome hubcaps, the clone in the featured clip shows only 67.5 miles (109 km) on the clock.
Under the cowl induction hood, you’ll find a 427 big block with polished rocker covers and a four-barrel carburetor. Listed on Bring a Trailer with a four-speed manual and a 12-bolt rear axle, this Camaro flaunts a G80 locking differential with 4.10:1 gearing that should be perfect on the strip.
Recently serviced with fresh oil, this fellow boasts power-assisted front discs and rear drums. Pictured with dual exhaust outlets and chrome bumpers that perfectly complement the black exterior paintwork, the COPO Camaro tribute sweetens the deal with a chrome-finish Hurst gear shifter.
Acquired by the selling dealer in July 2021, the car is listed on Bring a Trailer with a squeaky-clean Florida title, refurbishment photos, and a reproduction window sticker. With seven days left on the ticker, the highest bid on this hairy-chested bruiser is $60k after eight expressions of interest.
