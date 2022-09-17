1957 Willys Jeep Truck Looks Excellent After Body-Off Refurbishment

Developed by Willys-Overland Motors, the long-running Jeep Truck ran from 1947 through 1965. Replaced by the Gladiator, the single-cab pickup originally came with a flat grille à la the CJ-2A. Restyled in 1950 with a V-shaped grille, the Willys Jeep Truck came with four- and six-cylinder lumps. Chassis number 5526834554 that we’re covering today features the 226-ci Super Hurricane, an inline-six motor that’s good for 115 hp.

30 photos