1957 Willys Jeep Truck Looks Excellent After Body-Off Refurbishment

Developed by Willys-Overland Motors, the long-running Jeep Truck ran from 1947 through 1965. Replaced by the Gladiator, the single-cab pickup originally came with a flat grille à la the CJ-2A. Restyled in 1950 with a V-shaped grille, the Willys Jeep Truck came with four- and six-cylinder lumps. Chassis number 5526834554 that we’re covering today features the 226-ci Super Hurricane, an inline-six motor that’s good for 115 hp.
An L-head engine supplied by the Continental Motors Company, the 3.7-liter mill belts out 190 pound-foot (258 Nm). It’s not much compared to modern-day pickups, but on the other hand, this fellow is a 1957 model. For greater context, bear in mind that Chevrolet rolled out their small-block V8 – the second V8 they’ve ever designed after the Series D – in late 1954.
The side-valve sixer had its oil changed only recently, and for extra peace of mind, the original 6-volt electrical system has been yanked out in favor of a 12-volt setup. A three-speed manual in the guise of a BorgWarner T-90 is tasked with sending the goodies to the rear or all four wheels. A dual-range transfer case also needs to be mentioned, and underside components were powder-coated as part of a refurbishment under prior ownership.
Currently located in Florida, chassis number 5526834554 had other things refurbished as well. The body was repainted green with metallic flake, the heater was replaced, and 16-inch steelies were installed in combination with STA Super Traxion rubber boots. Manually-locking WARN hubs, four-wheel drum brakes, wooden extensions for the bedsides, a rear PTO, a front winch from Koenig Iron Works, and tailgate chains are featured as well.
Pretty much perfect from every angle, this blast from the past has been treated to tan vinyl upholstery for the bench seat, a body-color dashboard, and rubber floor liner to protect from the daily wear and tear.
The odometer shows 32,286 (make that 51,959 kilometers), of which 300 miles were added by the current owner. Unfortunately, true mileage remains unknown. Offered with a clean title, this eye-catching Willys Jeep Truck from 1957 is currently going for a surprisingly thrifty $8,000 on Bring a Trailer after 11 bids. The auction ends next Saturday, September 24th.
