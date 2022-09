2023 Ford Transit Custom Diesel Engines Detailed, PHEV Features 2.5L Gasoline Engine

kWh

EV

Revealed today at the IAA Transportation Show 2022, the plug-in hybrid combines a 2.5-liter gasoline engine with an 11.8-battery. The Atkinson-cycle lump is connected to a continuously variable transmission. Exclusively, this variant packs 224 ps (make that 221 horsepower). Rated at 1,184 kilograms (2,610 pounds) for max towing and listed with a load volume of 5.8 to 9.0 cubic meters (204.8 to 317.8 cubic feet), the plug-in model targets up to 57 kilometers (92 miles) of zero-emission driving range.Launched earlier this month with 125-fast charging, the E-Transit Custom levels up to 74 kWh of useable capacity and up to 380 kilometers (236 miles) on a single charge. Prospective customers are offered 135- or 217-ps (134- or 215-hp) outputs, with both options rated at 415 Nm (306 pound-foot). Maximum payload? That’s 1,142 kgs (2,518 lbs), thank you!As opposed to the FWD-only, thecomes exclusively with RWD. The load volume is exactly the same, and it’s obviously shared with the diesel-engined variants. Offered with either front- or all-wheel drive and six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmissions, the 2.0-liter EcoBlue comes in four tunes: 110, 136, 150, and 170 ps. Converted to mechanical horsepower, those figures convert 108, 134, 148, and 168 hp.Manual-equipped models can be optioned with a limited-slip differential for enhanced traction. The torque-converter automatic is exclusively available with all-wheel drive. As expected, the EcoBlue-powered Transit Custom features the highest payload rating at 1,327 kilograms (2,926 pounds).“Our all-new E-Transit Custom is going to help more small businesses than ever transition to all-electric. And for those businesses not yet ready or able to go all-electric, the all-new Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid and EcoBlue variants will still boost productivity, supported by an all-new architecture and the Ford Pro ecosystem of intelligent, connected solutions," declared Hans Schep, general manager of Ford Pro in Europe. Ford Pro, by the way, is a commercial vehicle-focused subsidiary that aims to increase uptime and productivity while reducing complexity and the total cost of ownership.The redesigned Transit Custom will be manufactured in Turkey by Ford Otosan . Deliveries of the EcoBlue will begin in the summer of 2023, whereas the PHEV and EV will be available in late 2023, as per FoMoCo.