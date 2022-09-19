2023 Ford Transit Custom Diesel Engines Detailed, PHEV Features 2.5L Gasoline Engine

Slotted right between the Transit Connect and Transit, the Transit Custom has been redesigned for 2023 with fresh styling and an electric option. Revealed in May 2022, the E-Transit Custom will be joined by a plug-in hybrid as well as no fewer than four turbo diesel engine choices.
Revealed today at the IAA Transportation Show 2022, the plug-in hybrid combines a 2.5-liter gasoline engine with an 11.8-kWh battery. The Atkinson-cycle lump is connected to a continuously variable transmission. Exclusively FWD, this variant packs 224 ps (make that 221 horsepower). Rated at 1,184 kilograms (2,610 pounds) for max towing and listed with a load volume of 5.8 to 9.0 cubic meters (204.8 to 317.8 cubic feet), the plug-in model targets up to 57 kilometers (92 miles) of zero-emission driving range.
Launched earlier this month with 125-kW fast charging, the E-Transit Custom levels up to 74 kWh of useable capacity and up to 380 kilometers (236 miles) on a single charge. Prospective customers are offered 135- or 217-ps (134- or 215-hp) outputs, with both options rated at 415 Nm (306 pound-foot). Maximum payload? That’s 1,142 kgs (2,518 lbs), thank you!
As opposed to the FWD-only PHEV, the EV comes exclusively with RWD. The load volume is exactly the same, and it’s obviously shared with the diesel-engined variants. Offered with either front- or all-wheel drive and six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmissions, the 2.0-liter EcoBlue comes in four tunes: 110, 136, 150, and 170 ps. Converted to mechanical horsepower, those figures convert 108, 134, 148, and 168 hp.
Manual-equipped models can be optioned with a limited-slip differential for enhanced traction. The torque-converter automatic is exclusively available with all-wheel drive. As expected, the EcoBlue-powered Transit Custom features the highest payload rating at 1,327 kilograms (2,926 pounds).
“Our all-new E-Transit Custom is going to help more small businesses than ever transition to all-electric. And for those businesses not yet ready or able to go all-electric, the all-new Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid and EcoBlue variants will still boost productivity, supported by an all-new architecture and the Ford Pro ecosystem of intelligent, connected solutions," declared Hans Schep, general manager of Ford Pro in Europe. Ford Pro, by the way, is a commercial vehicle-focused subsidiary that aims to increase uptime and productivity while reducing complexity and the total cost of ownership.
The redesigned Transit Custom will be manufactured in Turkey by Ford Otosan. Deliveries of the EcoBlue will begin in the summer of 2023, whereas the PHEV and EV will be available in late 2023, as per FoMoCo.
Launched earlier this month with 125-kW fast charging, the E-Transit Custom levels up to 74 kWh of useable capacity and up to 380 kilometers (236 miles) on a single charge. Prospective customers are offered 135- or 217-ps (134- or 215-hp) outputs, with both options rated at 415 Nm (306 pound-foot). Maximum payload? That’s 1,142 kgs (2,518 lbs), thank you!
As opposed to the FWD-only PHEV, the EV comes exclusively with RWD. The load volume is exactly the same, and it’s obviously shared with the diesel-engined variants. Offered with either front- or all-wheel drive and six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmissions, the 2.0-liter EcoBlue comes in four tunes: 110, 136, 150, and 170 ps. Converted to mechanical horsepower, those figures convert 108, 134, 148, and 168 hp.
Manual-equipped models can be optioned with a limited-slip differential for enhanced traction. The torque-converter automatic is exclusively available with all-wheel drive. As expected, the EcoBlue-powered Transit Custom features the highest payload rating at 1,327 kilograms (2,926 pounds).
“Our all-new E-Transit Custom is going to help more small businesses than ever transition to all-electric. And for those businesses not yet ready or able to go all-electric, the all-new Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid and EcoBlue variants will still boost productivity, supported by an all-new architecture and the Ford Pro ecosystem of intelligent, connected solutions," declared Hans Schep, general manager of Ford Pro in Europe. Ford Pro, by the way, is a commercial vehicle-focused subsidiary that aims to increase uptime and productivity while reducing complexity and the total cost of ownership.
The redesigned Transit Custom will be manufactured in Turkey by Ford Otosan. Deliveries of the EcoBlue will begin in the summer of 2023, whereas the PHEV and EV will be available in late 2023, as per FoMoCo.