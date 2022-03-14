Ford Will Launch Seven New EVs in Europe Until 2024 With Volkswagen's Help

After Ford separated its businesses into Ford Blue for combustion-engined cars and Model e for its EVs, it is ironically stepping in the gas pedal. In Europe, the company will release seven new electric vehicles until 2024: three passenger cars and four commercial vehicles.
The electric offensive will start with a medium-sized crossover that will sit below the Mustang Mach-E and is built over Volkswagen’s MEB platform and will be like Ford’s version of the VW ID.4. It is as if the companies were revisiting the merger they had in the Brazilian market in the 1990s called Autolatina, with the crucial difference that this is just a partnership.
This new crossover will be presented by the end of 2022. Ford will start building it at its Cologne plant in Germany by 2023, and the company promises it will have a range of 500 kilometers (311 miles), probably under the WLTP cycle.
If you check our gallery, you’ll see that Ford mixed the electric vehicles in the image that aggregates all of them. You’ll notice that it includes nine EVs instead of seven, but that’s because it includes the Mach-E and the E-Transit.
This image states that the Mach-E is this new medium-sized crossover, while the already pretty familiar shape of its electric SUV comes with the “medium-sized crossover” subtitle. The mistake does not happen in the image with only the passenger cars.
Apart from this new crossover, Ford will also have a “sports crossover” built in Cologne by 2024. We’d bet this new vehicle may revive the Capri name considering what Ford has done with the Mach-E for the American market, mainly because the name Puma is already taken. Speaking about it, the Puma will also have a BEV version in 2024. Like the small crossover, it will come from the Craiova plant in Romania.
The Romanian factory will also produce the new generations of the Transit Courier and Tourneo Courier in 2023. Their electric versions will be made there in 2024. The other two electric commercial vehicles will be the Transit Custom and the Torneo Custom, which are basically two different names for the same vehicle. Ford plans to start delivering these EVs made in Turkey to customers in 2023.
The electric strategy for Ford implies some other changes. The first one is building a battery plant in Turkey in a partnership with SK and Koç Holding, a company with which the American automaker already has another joint venture called Ford Otosan. This factory will be near Ankara and has the goal of producing 30 GWh to 45 GWh per year in cells by the middle of the decade.
The other change is that Ford Otosan “will assume ownership” of the Craiova plant in Romania. In other words, Ford will have one less factory in Europe by giving it to a commercial partner. Practically speaking, the factory will continue to pump out the American automaker's products. However, Ford will not have to close it or try to sell it if it thinks it is no longer worth keeping like it did in Brazil and India: that’s up to its Turkish partners.
