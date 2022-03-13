What If Volkswagen Made an Electric Pickup Truck Based on the ID. BUZZ?

On February 16, Herbert Diess did an “ask-me-anything” session with Reddit users and commented that making an electric pickup truck for the American market would be “a good idea.” It sure would: the best-selling vehicle in the world is the Ford F-150, thanks to American customers. What if this electric pickup truck was based on the ID.BUZZ?
This is precisely what X-TOMI Design helped us to visualize. In a Facebook post about it, the rendering artist Samók Tamás said it came after he conceived the GTI version of the electric MPV. You can see it below. Considering Volkswagen’s naming strategy for its electric vehicles, we’d expect it to be called GTX. Nonetheless, it is very cool.
Back to the electric pickup truck, the original Bus also had this version in some markets. As an affordable vehicle capable of carrying more than its own weight in cargo, we’re surprised this unibody derivative was not more successful than the van.
The electric ID. BUZZ truck would be based on its Cargo version, possibly with the three-seat configuration. After all, what is the point of almost bringing back a front bench seat if it is not to make the most of it, right?
If Volkswagen were to manufacture this truck in the U.S., it would probably be based on the long-wheelbase version of the MPV – the only one that will be produced and sold in that country. The German carmaker could make it with fewer investments than if it developed a truck from the ground up. It would also avoid the Chicken Tax.
There are other advantages: apart from the larger 111-kWh battery pack, this electric pickup truck would also have a longer bed, able to carry a lot more stuff. Remember that the ID. BUZZ Cargo with the regular wheelbase has a 600-kilogram (1,323-pound) payload.
There’s something X-TOMI Design forgot to add that would make a lot of sense for the ID. BUZZ Pickup: a gear tunnel. Rivian inserted one into the R1T to make the most of the space the vehicle could offer. Considering the bed floor would be higher than the battery pack, there’s a lot of room behind the cabin and underneath the bed for putting stuff. Lateral doors on each side of the hypothetical electric pickup truck would do the trick.
At this point, we have no idea if the German company will make the ID. BUZZ Cargo with the longer wheelbase – knowing it should do that does not mean it will. The same applies to the ID. BUZZ Pickup. If you also think it is a hell of an idea, make sure you tell Volkswagen about it. Remember to ask it to give Tamás some sort of compensation for bringing up the idea.
