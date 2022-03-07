Volkswagen Presents Interior of ID. BUZZ a Couple of Days From Full Reveal

Whenever an automaker has an important presentation to make, it follows a marketing strategy some of my colleagues have defined as information installments. You also know it as teasers: one for the interior, one for the taillights, and so forth. Volkswagen is doing exactly that with the ID. BUZZ reveal, scheduled for March 9.
The latest thing the company decided to present was the vehicle’s interior, something autoevolution readers have known since January 25. The good part is that the German automaker revealed images of Easter eggs and also some more details about the MPV’s interior. We did not know it had a bottle opener and an ice scraper inside, for example. Unfortunately, we did not manage to find them in the pictures Volkswagen released.
Among the Easter eggs, we can see two images of the ID. BUZZ. One of them is engraved at the plastic base of the second row of seats and another one that seems to be close to an armrest. A little smiling face seems to be the cover of an electric outlet or something of the kind.
Volkswagen told us more about the recycled material in the interior of the ID. BUZZ and that it presents nothing of animal origin, making the MPV the company’s first vegan car. Volkswagen prefers to call it “animal-free.” Those who appreciate these characteristics will be happy about that. The German carmaker was glad that these materials saved 32% in carbon emissions.
We were happier to learn that the electric van will be able to accommodate five people and 1,121 liters (39.6 cubic feet) of cargo in its passenger version, called simply ID. BUZZ. The ID. BUZZ Cargo will transport three people and 3.9 cubic meters of stuff – 137.7 ft³ or 3,900 l. Volkswagen still did not reveal the ID. Cargo payload, but we are not worried about that: we’re two days from learning everything about the new MEB product.
Among the Easter eggs, we can see two images of the ID. BUZZ. One of them is engraved at the plastic base of the second row of seats and another one that seems to be close to an armrest. A little smiling face seems to be the cover of an electric outlet or something of the kind.
Volkswagen told us more about the recycled material in the interior of the ID. BUZZ and that it presents nothing of animal origin, making the MPV the company’s first vegan car. Volkswagen prefers to call it “animal-free.” Those who appreciate these characteristics will be happy about that. The German carmaker was glad that these materials saved 32% in carbon emissions.
We were happier to learn that the electric van will be able to accommodate five people and 1,121 liters (39.6 cubic feet) of cargo in its passenger version, called simply ID. BUZZ. The ID. BUZZ Cargo will transport three people and 3.9 cubic meters of stuff – 137.7 ft³ or 3,900 l. Volkswagen still did not reveal the ID. Cargo payload, but we are not worried about that: we’re two days from learning everything about the new MEB product.