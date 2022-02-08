Volkswagen ID. BUZZ Could Cost Around €60,000 in Germany Without Incentives

The original Volkswagen Bus was extraordinary for more than its popularity or the payload that was similar to its own weight. It was also an affordable vehicle. Although it was clear that the ID. BUZZ would not repeat this last feat, hearing that it will cost almost €60,000 ($68,439 at the current exchange rate) will depress a lot of nostalgic people.
These price estimates were revealed by Automobilwoche thanks to people close to the production details and pricing strategies at Volkswagen. According to them, pre-orders will start in May, and deliveries will begin only in September, which is quite some time to wait. That’s probably related to the chip shortage and other supply chain difficulties.
In Germany, the government may help people pay a lot less than these €60,000. With the incentives, the final price may get below €50,000 ($57,033). Unfortunately, that is still a lot of money. The good news is that it does not have to do solely with the retro styling this EV received.
According to Automobilwoche, the Volkswagen ID. BUZZ will be a powerful vehicle, offering 270 kW (362 hp). Although the German website does not mention that, all this power probably comes from two motors, one for each axle.
Another plus is the battery pack. We had the impression that the ID.4 had the largest one that Volkswagen was willing to offer to MEB products. Well, we were wrong. Automobilwoche said that the ID. BUZZ counts on 111 kWh, which would give it a range of around 600 kilometers (373 miles) on a single charge according to the WLTP cycle.
A while after the ID. BUZZ is presented, Volkswagen shall start selling the ID. BUZZ Cargo. The ID. California will indeed be a camper van based on the new EV, but it may only arrive by 2025. That will make September look close and open space for RV companies to offer a camper van before Volkswagen does that.
Many websites already had the chance to drive the ID. BUZZ and to learn some of its technical details. The embargo on their stories will only lift sometime next week. While we wait to confirm what Volkswagen anticipated to our colleagues, we’ll also hope that the German company’s battery research will eventually give customers a chance to pay less for the MEB’s newest EV.
In Germany, the government may help people pay a lot less than these €60,000. With the incentives, the final price may get below €50,000 ($57,033). Unfortunately, that is still a lot of money. The good news is that it does not have to do solely with the retro styling this EV received.
According to Automobilwoche, the Volkswagen ID. BUZZ will be a powerful vehicle, offering 270 kW (362 hp). Although the German website does not mention that, all this power probably comes from two motors, one for each axle.
Another plus is the battery pack. We had the impression that the ID.4 had the largest one that Volkswagen was willing to offer to MEB products. Well, we were wrong. Automobilwoche said that the ID. BUZZ counts on 111 kWh, which would give it a range of around 600 kilometers (373 miles) on a single charge according to the WLTP cycle.
A while after the ID. BUZZ is presented, Volkswagen shall start selling the ID. BUZZ Cargo. The ID. California will indeed be a camper van based on the new EV, but it may only arrive by 2025. That will make September look close and open space for RV companies to offer a camper van before Volkswagen does that.
Many websites already had the chance to drive the ID. BUZZ and to learn some of its technical details. The embargo on their stories will only lift sometime next week. While we wait to confirm what Volkswagen anticipated to our colleagues, we’ll also hope that the German company’s battery research will eventually give customers a chance to pay less for the MEB’s newest EV.