With the Arrival of VW's ID. Buzz, Prepare for Sustainable LWB California Dreaming

Better late than never, though. So, late night on March 9th, 2022, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and Volkswagen Passenger Cars joined forces to reveal the 2023/2024 ID. Buzz after Type 2 fans waited a long EV reinvention time. With help from Ewan McGregor, who came for the first time to Wolfsburg, Germany.
He was not in search of the higher ground (Star Wars fans will easily catch this Obi-Wan Kenobi – Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader reference) and instead wanted to help showcase the all-new member of the sustainable mobility ID. Family. The long- and eagerly-awaited ID. Buzz is now official. So, let the EV California Dreaming begin...
We are pretty sure that many fans are eagerly awaiting the first units to arrive on the driveway or in the garage to begin the customization work. Hey, automotive pixel masters have already started making it a darling, even coming up with quirky “Nanobus” sliding three-door interpretations mere hours after the official introduction. But we are not here for the virtual realm. Instead, we want all the real-world goodies.
kWh battery pack, as well as a powerful 201-horsepower electric motor. They go on sale later this year (third quarter), and North America should fret not.
Volkswagen has also announced the “better-late-than-never” arrival at nationwide dealerships of a long-wheelbase passenger model slated to debut next year and go on sale in 2024. As such, all the pictures in the gallery accompanying this article are notably showing the smaller Euro-spec ID. Buzz passenger van and ID. Buzz Cargo. Alas, we do not expect major changes between those and the LWB spiritual successor of the legendary Type 2 when it hits U.S. soil.
All three of them will ideally “hark back to the iconic Microbus design and formula of maximum space on a small footprint.” And we have all seen enough OEM and aftermarket conversions of Type 2s and its successors to know that VW and its future partners are not kidding themselves. Hopefully, by then, the energy crisis will see a natural resolution and honest switch to renewables. This planet is suffering, seriously.
In return, charging will be zippy. Well, not when using alternative current (AC) because that one is capped at 11 kW. Alas, DC fast-charging stations (CCS connection) will be capable of sending up to 170 kW down the cables for a 5% to 80% SoC (state of charge) in as little as half an hour. Just enough to sip a cup of coffee and plan the next stage of the family overlanding adventure, probably.
And while on the subject of figures, we also must note that neither WLTP nor EPA range estimates have been advanced. Not even the zero to 62 mph time has been given any consideration. Still, we do know the exact dimensions of the rig. Wheels go between 18 and 21 inches. Meanwhile, the body is 4,712 mm (185.5 in) long and 1,985 mm (78.1 in) wide, as well as 1,937 mm (76.3 in) tall. That would be with the standard wheelbase configuration of 2,988 mm (117.6 in), of course.
