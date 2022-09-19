Ford Bronco Gets a CGI Load of 6.6L Twin-Turbo V8 Fury, Venom F5 Seems to Approve

With the Ferrari Purosangue V12 crossover SUV, the NAIAS 2022, and all its heroes, it is easy to get sidetracked from the usual business of the worldwide automotive industry.
And, in between fully electric Jeeps, ‘Last Call’ Dodges and Rams, or the ICE-loving 2024 Ford Mustang, the same can happen to the virtual realm, one might think. But no worries, as it turns out both the real world and the virtual realm are diligently taking care of crazy business, as usual.
Naturally, there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, a good case in point could be made by Hennessey Performance Engineering, which recently allowed reviewers to both check out its rare Venom F5 hypercar and announced the upcoming debut of its Roadster version across additional regions, such as Europe.
Also, Ford took additional “care” of upcoming 2023 Bronco owners by negating the option to choose the stunning Cyber Orange paintjob, among others. But what does a Venom F5 have to do with the revived sixth-generation off-road SUV aside from the fact that Hennessey is also responsible for the VelociRaptor 400 Bronco performance and modification package?
Well, nothing in the real world, but that changes over across the virtual realm. There, Elio Anzora, the pixel master better known as jdmcarrenders on social media, again got a little sidetracked from the usual JDM style via this rear-engine SUV. Wait, what? No, seriously, what the heck?!
Trust me, I was just as surprised as I witnessed a Hennessey Venom F5 looking casual right next to an orange Hennessey-branded Bronco that flaunted an unsuspecting and humble atmosphere… from the front. Over in the rear, on the other hand, there was something amiss with the protruding dual exhaust that poked out of the tailgate!
Yep, this artist’s vision fitted the Ford Bronco SUV with Hennessey Performance Engineering’s 6.6-liter Fury twin-turbocharged V8 in the back, so it would presumably be capable of churning out some 1,817 horsepower! Wow, just wow! Nice imagination…
