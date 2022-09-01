2023 Ford Ranger Gets Priced in Europe, It's More Expensive Than Previous Model

The Ford Motor Company has finally published the long-awaited pricing information for the all-new Ranger in the Old Continent. As the headline implies, every configuration is costlier due to more standard content.
In the United Kingdom, for example, ex-VAT pricing for the double-cabbed pickup truck starts at £39,350 compared to £27,000 for the previous generation. As for the German market, we’re dealing with €44,090 compared to €33,240 excluding value-added tax. Customers have two engine options to choose from at press time: 2.0-liter EcoBlue I4 or 3.0-liter EcoBlue V6.
The four-cylinder lump churns out 205 ps (202 horsepower) and it’s connected to a ten-speed automatic in the United Kingdom. As for the six-cylinder engine, that would be 240 ps (237 horsepower), loads more torque, and a ten-speed auto once again. German customers are presented with two lesser tunes of the 2.0-liter EcoBlue in addition to the aforementioned options. Both develop 170 ps (167 horsepower), and the only difference between them concerns the transmission: the six-speed manual or the tenner.
Every single configuration listed thus far is equipped with four-wheel drive. DE and the UK don’t feature any brand-new Ranger with rear drive, at least not at the present moment. For the off-roading enthusiast, Ford of Europe sweetens the deal with the muscled-up Raptor that packs a gasoline mill.
Good for 288 ps (284 horsepower) and 491 Nm (362 pound-foot), the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 isn’t as powerful as the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 found in the Bronco Raptor. It’s also worth mentioning that Australia gets more of both, namely 397 ps (392 hp) and 430 lb-ft (583 Nm). Why? Well, let’s say that emission standards are more restrictive in Europe than in Australia.
“Ranger was already Europe’s go-to pickup, but we have used our global expertise in delivering must-have trucks for customers around the world to design and engineer a whole new level of ability into this exciting all-new model,” said Hans Schep, general manager of Ford Pro in Europe. Currently available in double-cab Wildtrak, Limited, and Raptor configurations, the mid-size pickup will start customer deliveries in the first quarter of 2023.
The four-cylinder lump churns out 205 ps (202 horsepower) and it’s connected to a ten-speed automatic in the United Kingdom. As for the six-cylinder engine, that would be 240 ps (237 horsepower), loads more torque, and a ten-speed auto once again. German customers are presented with two lesser tunes of the 2.0-liter EcoBlue in addition to the aforementioned options. Both develop 170 ps (167 horsepower), and the only difference between them concerns the transmission: the six-speed manual or the tenner.
Every single configuration listed thus far is equipped with four-wheel drive. DE and the UK don’t feature any brand-new Ranger with rear drive, at least not at the present moment. For the off-roading enthusiast, Ford of Europe sweetens the deal with the muscled-up Raptor that packs a gasoline mill.
Good for 288 ps (284 horsepower) and 491 Nm (362 pound-foot), the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 isn’t as powerful as the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 found in the Bronco Raptor. It’s also worth mentioning that Australia gets more of both, namely 397 ps (392 hp) and 430 lb-ft (583 Nm). Why? Well, let’s say that emission standards are more restrictive in Europe than in Australia.
“Ranger was already Europe’s go-to pickup, but we have used our global expertise in delivering must-have trucks for customers around the world to design and engineer a whole new level of ability into this exciting all-new model,” said Hans Schep, general manager of Ford Pro in Europe. Currently available in double-cab Wildtrak, Limited, and Raptor configurations, the mid-size pickup will start customer deliveries in the first quarter of 2023.