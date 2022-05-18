2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Configurator Goes Live in Europe, Priced at €77,338.10 in Germany

The Ford Motor Company has opened the order books for the next-gen Ranger Raptor in Europe, which is quite an expensive truck at €77,338.10 in Germany. At current exchange rates, that means £65,540 or $81,340.
The online configurator for Germany lists no fewer than eight body colors, of which two are no-cost options: the pictured Code Orange and Arctic White. The color palette’s remainder is priced at €821.10 (make that £695 or $865) and consists of Conquer Gray, Sedona Orange Metallic, Blue Lightning Metallic, Meteor Gray Metallic, Aluminum Metallic, and Absolute Black.
Bedside decals are optional as well. The sole option that matters, however, is the Raptor Pack that adds a sport bar, an electric roller cover, bed rails, a protection tray, as well as a 12-volt socket. The Blue Oval’s range-topping pickup in the European Union is equipped with a 3.0-liter V6, a twin-turbo EcoBoost connected to the Ford 10R80 ten-speed automatic transmission.
Based on the T6.2 platform of the Bronco, this aggressive-looking truck makes 284 horsepower (288 ps) and 362 pound-feet (491 Nm) in European specification. Over in Australia, the output figures are far better thanks to more lenient emission regulations. Aussie customers enjoy 392 horsepower (292 kW) and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm), a tremendous improvement over the 2.0-liter EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel from the previous-gen Ranger Raptor.
Equipped with 2.5-inch internal bypass shock absorbers from Fox, this off-road thriller also sweetens the deal with bottom-out control technology that provides maximum damping force in the final 25 percent of shock travel. No fewer than seven drive modes are offered, starting with Normal, Sport, and Slipper for on-road driving. Off the beaten path, the Ranger Raptor can be driven in Mud/Ruts, Sand, Rock Crawl, and Baja. The latter mode puts everything in the balls-to-the-wall setting, exactly as you’d expect it to.
“Being able to build their dream Ranger Raptor is now a reality for our customers, and they can experiment with the range of options with our online configurator,” said Hans Schep, the general manager of Ford Pro in the European region. “Whatever the combination, the new Ranger Raptor will always deliver its trademark ultimate off-road driving experience.”
