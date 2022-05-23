Over in the United Kingdom, the outgoing Ranger Raptor is 44,250 pounds sterling excluding value-added tax, which is 55,600 bald eagles at current exchange rates. The all-new model is £47,000 ($59,500) right off the bat. Even at this price point, there are a few options worth specifying.
For starters, the body color doesn’t cost extra as long as you’re fine with the pictured Arctic White. Optional colors kick off at £500 excluding VAT, while the Code Orange used in promotional clips and pictures costs £600.
Exclusively offered as a double cab, the Ranger Raptor for the 2023 model year is only available with a twin-turbo V6 connected to a ten-speed automatic transmission. The 3.0-liter EcoBoost cranks out 288 ps and 491 Nm of torque, as in 284 horsepower and 362 pound-feet. A different animal compared to the torquier bi-turbo diesel of yesteryear, this lump is seriously underrated due to emission regulations. In Australia, for example, the six-pot mill has 392 horsepower and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) at 3,500 rpm.
“Being able to build their dream next-generation Ranger Raptor is now a reality for our customers, and they can experiment with the range of options with our online configurator” declared Hans Schep, the general manager at Ford Pro in the European region. “Whatever the combination, Ranger Raptor will deliver its trademark ultimate off-road driving experience.”
Turning our attention back to extras, £500 is the price of the splash decal package that adds gray and white graphics on the bedsides and tailgate. The online configurator further sweetens the deal with the Raptor Pack, an option that brings forth a sport bar and power tonneau cover for a £1,550.
Under the skin, the Ranger Raptor is 100-percent capable thanks to 2.5-inch internal bypass dampers complemented by 33-inch rubber boots mounted on dark-finish alloy wheels. The interior is dressed to impress in “super-matte” ebony leather that contrasts nicely with the red accents on the seats, headrests, air vents, steering wheel, and 10R80 transmission’s shift knob.
Produced in South Africa, the all-new Ranger Raptor is expected to start deliveries in the United Kingdom in late summer, according to Ford UK.
Exclusively offered as a double cab, the Ranger Raptor for the 2023 model year is only available with a twin-turbo V6 connected to a ten-speed automatic transmission. The 3.0-liter EcoBoost cranks out 288 ps and 491 Nm of torque, as in 284 horsepower and 362 pound-feet. A different animal compared to the torquier bi-turbo diesel of yesteryear, this lump is seriously underrated due to emission regulations. In Australia, for example, the six-pot mill has 392 horsepower and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) at 3,500 rpm.
“Being able to build their dream next-generation Ranger Raptor is now a reality for our customers, and they can experiment with the range of options with our online configurator” declared Hans Schep, the general manager at Ford Pro in the European region. “Whatever the combination, Ranger Raptor will deliver its trademark ultimate off-road driving experience.”
Turning our attention back to extras, £500 is the price of the splash decal package that adds gray and white graphics on the bedsides and tailgate. The online configurator further sweetens the deal with the Raptor Pack, an option that brings forth a sport bar and power tonneau cover for a £1,550.
Under the skin, the Ranger Raptor is 100-percent capable thanks to 2.5-inch internal bypass dampers complemented by 33-inch rubber boots mounted on dark-finish alloy wheels. The interior is dressed to impress in “super-matte” ebony leather that contrasts nicely with the red accents on the seats, headrests, air vents, steering wheel, and 10R80 transmission’s shift knob.
Produced in South Africa, the all-new Ranger Raptor is expected to start deliveries in the United Kingdom in late summer, according to Ford UK.