Electric Volkswagen Amarok Under Development, Electric Ford Ranger As Well

Back in July 2020, immediately after the Ford Motor Company revealed the Bronco sport utility vehicle, a third party indirectly confirmed a plug-in hybrid on Behance. The Dearborn-based automaker took the entire project down, but nevertheless, it’s obvious the “EV Coaching” feature is a preview for a new option that will square off with the Wrangler 4xe.
Be that as it may, we didn’t expect full electrification from the platform of the Bronco. Internally referred to as T6.2, the body-on-frame architecture underpins three other nameplates: the Ranger pickup truck, its Volkswagen Amarok-branded sibling, and the Everest three-row sport utility vehicle.
Earlier this month, chief engineer Ian Foston told our friends at Drive.com.au that full electrification is possible. He also highlighted that Ford didn’t make a decision on whether this generation of the Ranger will get a zero-emission powertrain because the majority of sales over the next decade are projected to be gasoline and diesel. Be that as it may, the cited publication now reports that an electric powertrain is coming sometime this decade.
“We’re looking at a pure electric version,” declared Lars Krause, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle board member responsible for marketing, during the media presentation in Wolfsburg for the all-new Amarok. “It is still early, but it’s also something we are considering within the lifecycle.”
Note that within the lifecycle of the Amarok. Reading between the lines, commercial vehicle regulations will be updated to penalize internal combustion engines, likely in 2025, with the Euro 7 emission standard.
Krause told Drive.com.au that Volkswagen isn’t satisfied with the zero-emission range of the plug-in hybrid, which is understandable given the weight of the internal combustion engine and plug-in componentry. The high-ranking executive also said that electric motors and a battery can be integrated into this platform with minimal changes to the current design.
It's also worth remembering that Ford intends to introduce two new electric platforms by 2025, the GE2 (Global Electrified 2) for unibodies and TE1 (Truck Electrified 1) for body-on-frame applications. The latter is most likely intended for the next generation of the F-150 Lightning zero-emission workhorse.
Earlier this month, chief engineer Ian Foston told our friends at Drive.com.au that full electrification is possible. He also highlighted that Ford didn’t make a decision on whether this generation of the Ranger will get a zero-emission powertrain because the majority of sales over the next decade are projected to be gasoline and diesel. Be that as it may, the cited publication now reports that an electric powertrain is coming sometime this decade.
“We’re looking at a pure electric version,” declared Lars Krause, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle board member responsible for marketing, during the media presentation in Wolfsburg for the all-new Amarok. “It is still early, but it’s also something we are considering within the lifecycle.”
Note that within the lifecycle of the Amarok. Reading between the lines, commercial vehicle regulations will be updated to penalize internal combustion engines, likely in 2025, with the Euro 7 emission standard.
Krause told Drive.com.au that Volkswagen isn’t satisfied with the zero-emission range of the plug-in hybrid, which is understandable given the weight of the internal combustion engine and plug-in componentry. The high-ranking executive also said that electric motors and a battery can be integrated into this platform with minimal changes to the current design.
It's also worth remembering that Ford intends to introduce two new electric platforms by 2025, the GE2 (Global Electrified 2) for unibodies and TE1 (Truck Electrified 1) for body-on-frame applications. The latter is most likely intended for the next generation of the F-150 Lightning zero-emission workhorse.