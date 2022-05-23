Ford F-150 Lightning Owner Can Track His Electric Pickup Truck Before Taking Delivery

James Klafehn made a name for himself in the electric car world when he created the T-REX. If you have never heard of it, it is a camper equipped with an 85-kWh battery pack able to extend how far the EV towing it can travel. The YouTuber had a Model X, but it was so problematic that Klafehn got Tesla to buy it back. He now told us he would get an F-150 Lightning instead. More than that, Klafehn can track his EV way before taking delivery of it.
This curious story started when the YouTuber reserved a Platinum Lightning on the night it was announced. Ford assigned it a May 5, 2022, blend date. Two weeks ago, Klafehn set up his Ford app and tried to connect to his F-150. That can only happen if someone confirms the command on the vehicle’s screen, which the YouTuber did not think would happen. However, someone eventually did that on May 22.
As Klafehn told autoevolution, the downside is that his 33-day trial period with Ford Streaming in the FordPass Connect has already started. On the other hand, now he can see where his electric pickup truck is. So far, it has already been driven 50 miles. The latest stretch was 8 miles, which is the distance from the Rouge factory to the parking lot where the vehicles are shipped to dealers. Klafehn lives in Ithaca, New York.
Now the YouTuber will be able to check where his truck stops on its way to his dealer. He will even manage to verify how long Ford will take to warn him that he can go sign the papers and get home as soon as possible with his electric pickup truck.
After Klafehn sold his Model X, he did not tow T-REX because he did not have an EV that could do that anymore. That ends as soon as he gets his F-150. With the Model X, the YouTuber managed to drive more than 500 miles when it was connected to the innovative camper. He told us he would keep us posted on the first drive with the F-150 Lightning and the T-REX. Hopefully, it will help Klafehn develop a production version of the camper for EV owners without the same skills he has.
