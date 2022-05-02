China’s Lockdowns Affect 2023 Ford Ranger Production

If you thought lockdowns were bad in 2020, they’re nothing compared to what the Chinese people are currently experiencing in Shanghai. City and health officials are literally welding the doors of apartment buildings, locking residents inside as part of the Chinese Communist Party’s barbaric strategy against the pesky coronavirus that changed the way we live.
Many automotive components are produced in China, including a few vital components for the brand-new Ranger. According to a dealer bulletin dated April 27th, the Ford Motor Company’s Australian retailers have been informed that “second-quarter production has been negatively affected as a result of some major cities in China now being under COVID lockdown.”
The memo further notes that a portion of second-quarter production will be rescheduled. A detailed impact on production volume will be available within the next couple of weeks. The Dearborn-based automaker highlights that a grand total of 91 suppliers and 393 components are under constraint.
Last, but certainly not least, Ford highlights that April 2022 allocations are for July 2022 production. The timing couldn’t be more perfect because the order books will open in June 2022. Over in Australia, the Ranger is available in six trim levels that range from $35,930 for the XL single cab chassis to $85,490 for the Raptor dual cab. Converted to freedom eagles, that’s $25,315 and $60,230 for the most affordable and expensive models.
No fewer than four turbocharged engines are offered, starting with the 2.0-liter EcoBlue in single- and bi-turbo flavors. The former is much obliged to deliver 110 or 125 kW at the crankshaft, numbers that convert to 148 and 168 horsepower. The bi-turbo variant has 208 horsepower and 370 pound-feet (500 Nm). The 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 makes 247 ponies at 3,250 rpm and 443 pound-feet (600 Nm) at 1,750 to 2,250 revolutions per minute.
The range-topping Raptor features the 3.0-liter EcoBoost twin-turbocharged V6 of the Bronco Raptor, tuned to produce 392 horsepower and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm). Over in Europe, more draconic emission regulations hamper down this engine to 284 horsepower and 362 pound-feet (491 Nm). As a side note, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost has been confirmed for Middle Eastern markets with 298 horsepower and 333 pound-feet (452 Nm).
