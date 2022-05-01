Teethy Ford Mustang Looks Hungry for Curbs, BMW 3er Gets That Laundry Rack Wing Option

Call us childish if you want, but there was no way we weren’t going to tie the curb-craving nature of the Ford Mustang to this tuned example that not only looks hungry, but admits it as well.
Made famous by Reddit’s ‘bad’ car mods thread, this pony car is not exactly ‘bad’ per se, but rather different. If anything, we kind of dig the looks of that custom hood, with its massive bulge in the middle, vents on each side, and exposed carbon (that could be fake) finish.
Blacked-out headlights flank the new toothy grille, and the middle section of the bumper, above the center air intake, features custom decals. There is also an aftermarket apron that contributes to the enhanced stance of the vehicle and more stickers on the front windshield.
We would have liked to see the profile and back end of the car too, so if you’re aware of more pictures, then feel free to share them in the comments area down below. The same goes for the second vehicle that is part of this story, a rather old BMW 3 Series that we also found on Reddit.
The E90 in question has one ugly wing attached to the trunk lid that kind of looks like a laundry rack. And that’s not the only controversial mod, because if you look further down, you will see that it has no less than eight exhaust pipes. Chances are that only two of them are real, however. The rear bumper seems to have come from the tuning world, and we’re almost convinced that the modifications haven’t stopped here. And no, we’re not even going to mention that fake ‘M’ badge next to the BMW roundel (but we just did).
In your opinion, which of these two cars is more ridiculous? For me, it would have to be the 3er, without any doubt.
