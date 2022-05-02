Jaws of Life Demonstrated on 2022 Ford Maverick at Firefighter Convention

The hydraulic rescue tool, a.k.a. the Jaws of Life, dates back to the 1960s. Invented by George Hurst following a motorsport accident in which track marshals took an hour to free the injured racing driver from the wrecked car, this piece of engineering provides a much quicker alternative and safer alternative to circular saws, which may create sparks that could start a fire.
There are many types of vehicle extraction tools out there, and one such contraption was used on the pictured truck at the FDIC International 2022. The biggest firefighter convention in the world ran from April 25 to April 30 at the Indiana Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Don’t, however, bash the Ford Motor Company for giving away a Maverick for demonstration purposes while production is affected by three major shortages. The deployed airbags suggest that we’re dealing with a pickup that was crashed under power, a pickup that wouldn’t have been repairable given that insurance companies usually write off vehicles in this condition.
The pictures uploaded by “mttmaverick” on the Maverick Truck Club depict a Shadow Black-painted XLT, which is the mid-range trim level that slots between the plastic-bumpered XL and well-appointed Lariat. Arguably the most balanced specification of the bunch, the XLT comes with 17-inch painted aluminum wheels mounted with 255/65 R17 rubber shoes.
Available in a grand total of ten exterior finishes, this grade also flaunts the 300A equipment group that bundles rear cubby storage and ten tie-downs for the Flexbed, a power-locking tailgate, cruise control, power side mirrors, a gray-painted grille bar, and Navy Pier/Medium Slate for the interior. The cockpit of the XLT also benefits from orange accents for extra visual zing.
Two powertrain choices are offered, starting with the FWD-only 2.5 hybrid that features twist-beam rear suspension. The rear-end setup is carried over by the 2.0 turbo with front-wheel drive. Shared with the Bronco Sport Badlands, the force-fed mill is available with all-wheel drive, an optional extra that levels up to independent multi-link trailing arm rear suspension.
