Ford F-150 Celebrates a Digital Milestone With Brass-Accented Protruding Turbos

What does it mean when someone calls you out as a prolific virtual automotive artist? Perhaps reaching the 1,000th post on Instagram will do the trick. And perhaps it will also give Blue Oval fans some CGI reasons to rejoice.
Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, might live in Europe but he is not going to be mistaken for anything but an avid Americana-focused pixel master. And there is no need to take our word for granted, given his recent string of digital projects.
Of the last ten of them, just two focused on cool Old Continent ideas (both of Skoda descent, of course), while the others covered everything from a feisty Pontiac GTO revival that looked orange to please The Judge to a Hudson “Mr. Green Hornet” that rode slammed into an SRT Demon-swapped CGI aftermarket world.
Interestingly, he rarely focuses on feisty pickup trucks (vintage or otherwise) but when he does, they usually end up quite outrageous. Such was the case with an exposed twin-turbo 1960s Chevy C10 that showed itself to virtual sunshine with a bagged/slammed, widebody custom attitude. Now, though, for the celebration of his 1,000th Instagram post, the pixel master has reentered the truck mood with a Blue Oval twist.
And while most real-world spotlights are usually on the newest EV member of the F-150 family or the traditional reliability issues of modern versions, over across the virtual realm a tenth-generation F-Series instead got the chance to make a brash appearance. Quite literally, since this example rides slammed and widebody with lots of brass-painted details.
Those can easily be seen everywhere, from the deep-dish aftermarket wheels to the cockpit roll cage or the cool, protruding twin-turbo V8 powertrain assembly. And one can easily imagine this as a slightly less vintage monster counterpart of the famous “Hoonitruck,” especially since the CGI expert said it was “lightly inspired” by it…
Of the last ten of them, just two focused on cool Old Continent ideas (both of Skoda descent, of course), while the others covered everything from a feisty Pontiac GTO revival that looked orange to please The Judge to a Hudson “Mr. Green Hornet” that rode slammed into an SRT Demon-swapped CGI aftermarket world.
Interestingly, he rarely focuses on feisty pickup trucks (vintage or otherwise) but when he does, they usually end up quite outrageous. Such was the case with an exposed twin-turbo 1960s Chevy C10 that showed itself to virtual sunshine with a bagged/slammed, widebody custom attitude. Now, though, for the celebration of his 1,000th Instagram post, the pixel master has reentered the truck mood with a Blue Oval twist.
And while most real-world spotlights are usually on the newest EV member of the F-150 family or the traditional reliability issues of modern versions, over across the virtual realm a tenth-generation F-Series instead got the chance to make a brash appearance. Quite literally, since this example rides slammed and widebody with lots of brass-painted details.
Those can easily be seen everywhere, from the deep-dish aftermarket wheels to the cockpit roll cage or the cool, protruding twin-turbo V8 powertrain assembly. And one can easily imagine this as a slightly less vintage monster counterpart of the famous “Hoonitruck,” especially since the CGI expert said it was “lightly inspired” by it…