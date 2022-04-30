Everyone Wants to Hustle, But Ford Seems Ready to Bring the EV Revolution

We might want to remember 2022’s “4/26” date because of two seemingly disparate events: one ICE-related, the other EV. That day, Mopar fans rejoiced because a certain Dodge search concluded successfully. Meanwhile, Blue Oval enthusiasts marked their calendars as the beginning of the EV pickup truck age.
Yes, I am well aware that General Motors arrived slightly earlier at the American zero-emission pickup truck party with the initial 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 deliveries. But come on, the $110k truck was late, as it should have been out since last fall. And it represents more of a niche, heavy-duty-style EV offering rather than a popular full-size option.
Then, of course, we have the blare Rivian startup and its R1T hero is a genuinely cool proposal. Especially at a starting price of $67,500. But then again, this is more of an early-adopter proposal – much in the same way Tesla once showed everyone it can be done with EVs and naturally gained a cult following. However, you have not seen one of their models become the overall best-selling vehicle in America. Or not yet, at least.
Instead, normal people who care for their bank account and the OEM legacy of experienced manufacturers are the ones who flooded Blue Oval’s online configurator and caused the head honchos to close the order books for the below $40k-starting 2022 model year of their not-yet-delivered F-150 Lightning. By the way, that happened mere hours ahead of the historic production launch event hosted by “the high-tech Rouge Electric Vehicle Center within Ford’s historic Rouge Complex.”
Ford put it amazingly simple and unequivocally obvious in the headline: “America’s best-selling vehicle now electric.” No matter how detractors twist and turn the news of this production start for 2022 F-150 Lightning trucks, the truth is that we are dealing with the record-holding sales king here. Besides, Ford announced the EV version of the legendary F-150 back in May last year and said something about a spring 2022 debut: here it is, for once, they kept their word – at least as far as production, not necessarily the deliveries.
Elon Musk’s Cybertruck is still… somewhere. But not in production, and not on driveways or inside people’s garages. Alas, the same cannot be said about Mopar and GM officials trying to steal some of the hype away from the F-150 Lightning production kick-off.
And never mind the Dodge Chief Donut Maker job search that concluded on a fitting 426ci-style date! That is a possible last hurrah for the company’s ICE stuff (Challengers, Chargers, we love them all!) and that coveted position does not necessarily end when battery power will rule the world…
Instead, both Chevy and Ram tried to show the EV pickup truck battle is going to be more of the traditional three-way war everyone has grown accustomed to. And they are probably right to try and steal some of the thunder away from the F-150 Lightning strike (another marketing gimmick, I know, but a cool one – just like the one with the “was it real or fake” power outage), both on the same day.
Ram, for example, tried to snatch some of the attention by announcing that a concept version of the upcoming 1500 EV will be presented by fall. However, do note that – if everything goes according to Ford’s plan – by then some of the F-150 Lightning quotas will already be roaming the streets. Then, Chevrolet also decided it was the best moment to introduce us to its 2024 Silverado EV’s first-ever advertisement.
Well, things are going to be interesting going forward, and the EV pickup truck revolution is (probably) finally and officially underway…
