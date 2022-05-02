Feral 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Gets CGI Rear Steering, Also '90s Headlight Covers

Fans of Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, know that over the past weeks, he upgraded his digital skills to 3D imagery and has been trying to better get the hang of it. We might say the task is now marvelously complete… with rear steering!
Throughout his newfound 3D exploration, this intrepid pixel master has come up with plenty of unique projects to expand his skills. A 1988 Chevy Camaro got a full carbon fiber body and dreamt of rear-fitted ZZ632/1000 crate engine shenanigans. Then, the modern Dodge Charger morphed from sedan to feisty pickup truck Ute to bring back fond Rampage memories and a C3 Chevy Corvette turned into a Speedster to cater to a personal obsession.
Hey, the latter two even joined forces with help from a digitally custom trailer. However, in between all these “cars,” he also had time to dabble with a cool truck-based SUV. Naturally, just like most of America, he also caught the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor fever and initially played gently with a possible aftermarket idea for smooth-looking fenders to make the off-roader just a tiny bit chubbier.
Now, he circled back to the idea of a Bronco Raptor-based aftermarket project but went full send with it. And we are not just talking about the all-black paintjob but also the complete body kit that changes most of the side profile visuals. Additionally, he also took a jab at GM’s “Crab Walk” by giving the mean and minimalistic Bronco Raptor rear-wheel steering (something that Ford will also have on F-150 trucks).
Oh, and let us not forget this second attempt at “some aftermarket accessories” comes bundled with both modern and old-school ideas, as “the headlight covers remind me of the 90s Fords but also look mean in my opinion.” Well, we tend to agree. But only if this hypothetical build is digitally bundled with a Coyote V8 swap, as well!
