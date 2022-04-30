Ferrari F12 Pickup Is a Redneck Alternative to the Chevy El Camino and Ford Ranchero

Is it a supercar? Is it a ute? Actually, it’s neither, because what we have here is a simple rendering. You didn’t really think that someone would degrade a fine Ferrari F12 Berlinetta in such a horrible way, right?
Inspired by the iconic Chevrolet El Camino, and probably by its rival from Ford, the Ranchero, and the lesser known Dodge Rampage, photo.chopshop messed around with the looks of the Italian supercar, turning it into a veritable pickup.
That pretty face hasn’t been touched at all, and neither have the front fenders, A-pillars, and doors, but further back, it has a shorter roof. The side windows are much smaller as well, and there are no three-quarter windows anymore. The B-pillars are thicker, and the rear quarter panels seem to have been digitally sourced from the El Camino.
An open bed behind the cockpit is the defining feature of this virtual project, which also features a very long rear overhang. The whole car was painted yellow in Photoshop, and so were the brake calipers visible from behind the wheels that seem to be the OEM offering. Prancing Horse logos, or ‘Cavallino Rampante’ as the Italians would call them, still decorate the body of this contraption.
A hypothetical pickup version of the F12 Berlinetta would humiliate the El Camino, Ranchero, and Rampage in terms of performance, as it would retain the engine of the real model. That would be a naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V12, in case you forgot, which churns out 730 hp (740 ps / 545 kW) at 8,250 rpm and 509 lb-ft (690 Nm) of torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine can be revved up to 8,700 rpm and enables a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 3.1 seconds. Top speed is rated at over 211 mph (340 kph) in the 812’s predecessor.
