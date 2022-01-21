2023 Ford Ranger Order Books Open in Late 2022 for European Customers

Presented with great pomp and circumstance last November, the 2023 Ford Ranger ticks all the right boxes for a mid-size pickup. Be that as it may, the order books for Europe will open in late 2022 while first deliveries for the Old Continent are scheduled for early 2023.
Based on the T6.2 platform introduced by the Bronco, the Ranger will be produced in Thailand and South Africa. “We’ve really packed a lot into the next-generation Ranger to inspire owners to do more of what they love to do, with features that encourage them to explore new horizons,” said Ford Global Trucks Enterprise Product Line Management director Gary Boes.
Described as a workshop on wheels although it clearly isn’t a workhshop, the Ranger does have a few tricks up its proverbial sleeves. For starters, the rear load box access step makes climbing up into the bed that much easier. Load box lighting, zone lighting, and easy-lift tailgate, the tailgate work surface, and two clamp pockets are featured as well. The optional “Power to the box” system consists of a 400-watt inverter as well as 12-volt sockets.
The Blue Oval further makes a case for the load box access caps that cover attachment points for accessories (think crossbars and canopies). External tie-down rails, aluminum extrusions that double as tie-down rails for the Wildtrak, an internal rail with spring-loaded adjustable cleats, and a drop-in bedliner with functional divider locators also need to be mentioned. Ford waxes lyrical about the best-in-class bed volume of 1,200-plus liters (42.3 cu. ft.), which is understandable because the T6.2 Ranger is 50-mm wider.
Roof-top channel mounts come standard, allowing the easy fitment of roof racks or a platform. Ford says the Ranger’s static and dynamic roof load limits are 350 kilograms (772 pounds) and 85 kgs (187 lbs), respectively.
Ford reportedly carried out more than 5,000 interviews with existing truck customers to investigate how they use their workhorses. The feedback prompted the Dearborn-based automaker to come up with an option I truly get behind, a power roller shutter with ice break and anti-pinch functions.
