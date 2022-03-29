2023 Ford Ranger Diesel Specifications Confirmed

Over in Australia, the all-new Ranger will be offered with four- and six-cylinder diesels in addition to a couple of EcoBoost mills. The range kicks off with the 2.0-liter EcoBlue, which produces either 148 horsepower (110 kW) or 168 horsepower (125 kW) in single-turbo guise.
Next up, we have a twin-turbo version of this engine. It’s officially rated at 208 horsepower (155 kW) and 370 pound-feet (500 Nm), which is more than adequate for towing stuff. Customers may further opt for the 3.0-liter Power Stroke, a single-turbo V6 engine that cranks out 247 ponies (184 kW) at 3,250 rpm and 443 pound-feet (600 Nm) at 1,750 through 2,250 rpm.
“We did a lot of application calibration and validation work in both the U.S. and Australia to make sure it would meet the needs of Ranger and Everest customers,” said Pritika Maharaj, the program manager in charge of the mid-size pickup and body-on-frame utility vehicle based on the Ranger.
Middle Eastern markets will also receive the 2.3-liter EcoBoost, which is good for 298 horsepower (222 kW) and 333 pound-feet (452 Nm) at 3,350 revolutions per minute. This engine choice shares a 10-speed automatic transmission with the Raptor, which is rocking the 3.0-liter EcoBoost in two different outputs depending on the region. More specifically, Aussies get 392 horsepower (292 kW) and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) while European customers get 284 horsepower (212 kW) and 362 pound-feet (491 Nm).
“The product development team’s goal with the next-gen Ranger was to deliver a vehicle that met the needs of customers in more than 180 different markets and be the one truck the world trusts to tackle anything,” said Graham Pearson, vehicle program director for the mid-size workhorse.
Based on the same platform as the Bronco, the 2023 model year Ranger debuted last November to much critical acclaim. Production is expected to commence in the second half of 2022, initially in Thailand and South Africa. The Ranger for the U.S. market, meanwhile, will be manufactured alongside the Bronco SUV at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne.
