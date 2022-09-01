Couple Transforms 1997 Ford Van Into a Little Home on Wheels for Just $7K

Some people don’t need much to be happy. This couple chose to downsize their life and converted an old Ford E-Series into a tiny home on wheels. They raised the roof and included everything they needed. Although small, it allows them to fully enjoy the van life experience.
Marisa and Bret have been living the van life for a while. Each began their tiny journey separately with their own van. After they met, they ended up traveling and living together in Bret’s vehicle, a tiny camper that started its life as a 1997 Ford E-250.
Since there were two people living in the same van, they needed more room. So, Bret removed the roof and added a topper. This not only offered them more headroom but also allowed the two to have more storage space. On both sides of their van, Marisa and Bret have shelves and numerous baskets where they store all sorts of items.
The E-Series is already a pretty compact vehicle, so even with the raised roof, they had to work with limited space. The kitchen has a sliding countertop that reveals a little sink. They also have a propane camping stove, a portable fridge, and a 5-gallon (23-liter) water jug that they keep underneath the sink. Across the kitchen is a bench with storage underneath.
Next to it, you’ll see a custom sliding bed that can comfortably fit two people. It can slide toward the rear and function as a sofa during the day, or it can fully extend to the front to provide more space. Underneath the bed, they have a garage, which can also be accessed from the outside. That’s where they store bigger items. On the roof, their van also has a 200-watt solar panel. The only thing that’s missing is the bathroom, but I assume the two didn’t have space for one.
It’s a compact rig, and it might not be for everyone. But they worked with what they had and managed to turn it into a tiny home for just $7K. Their goal is to travel and see the world, so they are happy with their little DIY camper van.
Recently, Marisa and Bret offered a tour of their van to the folks from Tiny Home Tours. Check out the clip attached below to find out more about them and their little tiny house on wheels.
