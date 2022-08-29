2023 Ford Transit Custom Spied With Plastic Front Bumper

Presented in May 2022 with up to 380 kilometers (make that 236 miles) of driving range, the all-new Ford E-Transit Custom will be joined by a combustion-engined sibling. Recently spied in Germany, the all-new Ford Transit Custom seems to be just months away from production readiness.
The black-painted van clearly shows the high-roof configuration and six-lug wheels in black, wrapped in rubber boots. We can also notice black unpainted plastic for the front bumper, a radiator behind it, and halogen headlights. The right-side mirror cap is missing, as does the rear bumper.
Equipped with black unpainted plastic handles, the prototype further shows redesigned taillights and no chrome garnish on the windows. Equipped with a hitch ball, the van further shows coil springs and disc brakes out back.
Slotted between the car-based Connect and full-size sibling, the Custom is expected to carry over the current-generation 2.0L EcoBlue turbo diesel. Hybridization is a certainty as well, more so if you remember that Euro 7 is right around the corner. Expected to be revealed as early as September 2022, the next-generation Custom will be produced in Turkey by Ford Otosan.
Ford’s joint venture with Koç Holding, the largest industrial conglomerate in Turkey, was established in its current form in 1977. Original relations date back to 1928 when Vehbi Koç became FoMoCo’s dealer in Ankara.
The American automaker’s first Turkish-built model is the Consul, which began production in 1960. The made-in-Turkey Transit followed in 1973.
Turning our attention back to the Custom, the most affordable spec available in Germany at press time is listed at 40,888.40 euros including value-added tax. When properly equipped for the job, this fellow is rocking a max payload of 1,300 kilograms (2,866 pounds). Long-wheelbase models equipped with the high-roof option offer 8.3 cubic meters of cargo space.
Ford Deutschland lists the 2.0-liter EcoBlue mild hybrid with either 130 or 170 metric ponies, channeled to the front wheels by a six-speed manual. The non-hybrid 2.0-liter EcoBlue makes do with only 105 metric ponies.
Equipped with black unpainted plastic handles, the prototype further shows redesigned taillights and no chrome garnish on the windows. Equipped with a hitch ball, the van further shows coil springs and disc brakes out back.
Slotted between the car-based Connect and full-size sibling, the Custom is expected to carry over the current-generation 2.0L EcoBlue turbo diesel. Hybridization is a certainty as well, more so if you remember that Euro 7 is right around the corner. Expected to be revealed as early as September 2022, the next-generation Custom will be produced in Turkey by Ford Otosan.
Ford’s joint venture with Koç Holding, the largest industrial conglomerate in Turkey, was established in its current form in 1977. Original relations date back to 1928 when Vehbi Koç became FoMoCo’s dealer in Ankara.
The American automaker’s first Turkish-built model is the Consul, which began production in 1960. The made-in-Turkey Transit followed in 1973.
Turning our attention back to the Custom, the most affordable spec available in Germany at press time is listed at 40,888.40 euros including value-added tax. When properly equipped for the job, this fellow is rocking a max payload of 1,300 kilograms (2,866 pounds). Long-wheelbase models equipped with the high-roof option offer 8.3 cubic meters of cargo space.
Ford Deutschland lists the 2.0-liter EcoBlue mild hybrid with either 130 or 170 metric ponies, channeled to the front wheels by a six-speed manual. The non-hybrid 2.0-liter EcoBlue makes do with only 105 metric ponies.