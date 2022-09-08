Ford Pro Launches All-Electric E-Transit Custom With 125-kW Fast-Charging Capability

Ford announced the second generation of its E-Transit Custom this spring and is now ready to offer more details about the van that will electrify the small business arena. Among the highlight are the 74 kWh battery and the 125-kW fast charging.
The Transit Custom launched in 2012 as the compact sibling of the Transit delivery van and quickly became Europe’s best-selling van. With the E-Transit Custom, the newly established Ford Pro division opens a new chapter of the Transit Custom success story. The customers can choose between 100 kW or 160 kW (134 and 215 horsepower, respectively) electric motor power outputs, each delivering 415 Nm (306 lb-ft) of torque.
Small businesses care less about gadgets and more about getting the job done, and this is where the E-Transit Custom shines. The electric powertrain and the software capabilities combine to reduce the cost of ownership and allow work more efficiently, as Ford promises. The new-generation E-Transit Custom is built on an electric platform that uses a 400-volt, 74 kWh useable battery made with 82-Ah pouch cells shared with the F-150 Lightning. This allows it to deliver 12 percent more energy density than its bigger brother E?Transit.
The E-Transit Custom can travel up to 380 km (236 miles) on a single charge, although this is based on the optimistic WLTP cycle. According to Ford Pro customer data, this is four times the average one-ton van driver’s daily mileage. This is helped by the use of vapor-injected heat pump technology, which Ford boasts of being the first-ever in an electric vehicle. When the battery needs to be recharged, the 125-kW DC fast charge allows topping up from 15 to 80 percent in 41 minutes. Using the AC three-phase 11-kW onboard charger, the E-Transit Custom needs around eight hours to fully charge overnight.
Ford energizes the E-Transit Custom with software capabilities to optimize the workflow. Delivery Assist software automates mundane tasks of the delivery process, while the Digital Key makes it easier to manage drivers’ access. Like E-Transit, the Custom variant features the ProPower Onboard with up to 2.3 kW available through sockets in the cab and load area.
Small businesses care less about gadgets and more about getting the job done, and this is where the E-Transit Custom shines. The electric powertrain and the software capabilities combine to reduce the cost of ownership and allow work more efficiently, as Ford promises. The new-generation E-Transit Custom is built on an electric platform that uses a 400-volt, 74 kWh useable battery made with 82-Ah pouch cells shared with the F-150 Lightning. This allows it to deliver 12 percent more energy density than its bigger brother E?Transit.
The E-Transit Custom can travel up to 380 km (236 miles) on a single charge, although this is based on the optimistic WLTP cycle. According to Ford Pro customer data, this is four times the average one-ton van driver’s daily mileage. This is helped by the use of vapor-injected heat pump technology, which Ford boasts of being the first-ever in an electric vehicle. When the battery needs to be recharged, the 125-kW DC fast charge allows topping up from 15 to 80 percent in 41 minutes. Using the AC three-phase 11-kW onboard charger, the E-Transit Custom needs around eight hours to fully charge overnight.
Ford energizes the E-Transit Custom with software capabilities to optimize the workflow. Delivery Assist software automates mundane tasks of the delivery process, while the Digital Key makes it easier to manage drivers’ access. Like E-Transit, the Custom variant features the ProPower Onboard with up to 2.3 kW available through sockets in the cab and load area.