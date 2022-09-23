1965 Ford Mustang Begs for Restoration, It’s Not All Just Milk and Honey

The ’65 Mustang came with several changes over the model (often referred to as 1964 1/2), with the refresh also taking place in the engine department.
For example, the 170 (2.8-liter) six-cylinder engine with 105 horsepower was now gone, and Ford instead offered another straight-six unit, this time in the form of a 200 (3.3-liter) with 120 horsepower.
The 260 (4.3-liter) 2-barrel was also removed to make room for the 2-barrel version of the 289 (4.7-liter) with 200 horsepower. The 4-barrel sibling continued to be offered, this time upgraded to 225 horsepower (from 210 horsepower) on the model year 1964, while the top unit was the HiPo configuration with 270 horsepower.
The Mustang that you see in these pics was also born with a 289 under the hood, but right now, it’s just a project that would gladly embrace pretty much any engine you have.
It’s not hard to figure out this Mustang has been going through some pretty difficult times lately, so most likely it’s been sitting for a long period before going online as part of an eBay auction. Seller jasper10354 says they purchased the pony when it was still apart, so the body would still require several fixes as well.
The frame rails are still nice, the seller says, and the interior also comes in a rather rough shape, though this isn’t necessarily a surprise given this is nothing more than a project.
Clearly, this Mustang is a challenging project, but at the end of the day, it could be worth a lot more if restored right. The best thing if you’re the kind seeing the glass half-full is the lack of an engine, which should make the project more affordable, while also leaving the door open to a hefty upgrade under the hood.
But speaking of the price, getting your hands on this Mustang isn’t going to be easy if you’re looking for a bargain. The bidding starts at $6,500, and no reserve is in place.
