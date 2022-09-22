Shelby GT500 Is Reborn With More Power, Looks Bold Enough to Challenge Supercars

Most Ford enthusiasts are still ecstatic about the recent launch of the seventh generation Mustang which happened about a week ago. But chances are that the more hardcore fan base is slightly reluctant. That's because the Shelby GT500 won't be making a return for a few years at least. You might have to wait until 2025 to get your hands on the new one, so there's only one reasonable option left.
If you're looking to add an unmolested, modern GT500 to your stable, you'd better be ready to pay top dollar for it. With any luck, you might be able to pick one up for about $80,000. At that point, the world of supercharged, cross-plane crankshaft goodness is yours for the taking.
But given that there are so many tuning options out there, it would be a shame to keep it in stock form. With 760-hp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) on tap, the GT500 might just bite your head off if you aren't skilled enough and fail to respect it.
But petrolheads are a special breed of people, that won't just settle for the factory settings. Now, we've seen the guys over at Palm Beach Dyno in Florida working their magic on GT500s before. So it comes as no surprise that another insane project has just come out of their shop.
You could say that they've found the recipe for success, and all that's left to do now is just mix up the spices. Their CX1300R package should be good enough to satisfy even the most demanding of customers.
supercharger, as that's the main ingredient if you plan on achieving four-digit horsepower numbers. Earlier this year, in March, this Shelby GT500 was already at 1,080 RWHP, while using the stock headers.
Torque figures were also up to 793 lb-ft (1,075 Nm) and that's probably something you have to experience for yourself to understand it. But the team knew that with a 2.8" supercharger pulley, E85, and a few other goodies, there was room for improvement.
Taking the car back to the dyno revealed both that the setup is deafening and more potent as well. With the 3.0" pulley, performance figures went up to 1,123 horsepower and 815 lb-ft (1,105 Nm) of torque. After some more fine-tuning and basic upgrades, they went for one more run.
They managed to hit 1,165 hp at about 8,420 rpm and 850 lb-ft (1,152 Nm) of torque at 5,870 rpm. That makes for a 53% increase in terms of horsepower and 36% in torque over the stock GT500. Taking the car out onto the open road, they immediately realized that it was spinning the rear tires even in third gear. We just hope they'll test it at the drag strip soon.
