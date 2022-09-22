2024 Ford Mustang Convertible With Digital Base Spec Isn't the Poor People's S650

Just like everything and everywhere else, the automotive industry is also hit by inflation, so each new model is expected to come out a tad or a lot costlier than its predecessor.
The expectations are even greater – both from the company and the public – when dealing with a hero introduction such as the all-new S650 seventh-generation Ford Mustang. Naturally, the perspectives are polar opposites, depending on the POV. The company wants to recoup the (massive) investment as fast as possible while the general audience would love to be surprised with some extreme affordability trick of genius.
And, of course, as the two collied, you know exactly who loses the battle – even more so during these hectic days when everything seems to be made solely out of chaos and mayhem. Anyway, although we have no idea – just yet – how much the 2024 Ford Mustangs will cost, we can all imagine it is going to be more than today’s 2022MY. For reference, the EcoBoost Fastback kicks off at $27,470, while the equivalent Convertible is already almost $33k.
Upgrade to the 5.0-liter Coyote V8, and the MSRP skips to a tad over $38k for the Fastback GT while the Convertible skyrockets to GT Premium’s $48,565! Ouch, right? Well, what if there was a solution to bring down the costs, even if only digitally? Meet the virtual artist better known as X-Tomi Design on social media, who has decided to fully jump on board the seventh generation, S650 Blue Oval hype.
So, over the past few days, the pixel master has kicked off an entire 2024 Ford Mustang-based series, with cool dreams of the Mustang ‘ShootingBrake’ variety that would probably bode well for the Old Continent Hot Hatch fans, as well as an imagined Mustang Pickup Coupe that might have Australians jump with joy at the thought of an S650-based Ute.
Now, there is also something for open-top enthusiasts who lament the segment’s increasing costs. Thus, here is a 2024 Ford Mustang Convertible ‘BaseSpec’ – but do not think for a second it is the poor people’s open top because it is actually based on the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 GT version!
