750-HP Twin-Turbo Duramax 4-Door 1958 Suburban Will Knock Anything Out of Way

Although not everyone rightfully appreciates the humongous Chevy Suburban SUV precisely because of its hulking dimensions, this nameplate does hold a special place in automotive history.
First used back in 1934 for an upcoming 1935MY, the GM series manufactured under the Chevrolet banner has since become the longest continuously used automotive nameplate still in production even today. And, whether people like it or not, it was successful enough to morph into a full-size SUV series that has twelve generations under its belt and a host of siblings like the Chevy Escalade, GMC Yukon (and Yukon XL), plus the Chevy Tahoe.
With so much history behind it, Chevrolet enthusiasts do have a big pool of options to select from when trying to make a Suburban their own. Some will settle for the modern series, others only have eyes for vintage options, while a few might even try to blend the classic style with ultra-modern amenities. Even if that makes them an outrageous case of purists running amuck crying foul, lifted play. But wait, there is even more!
We stumbled across this seemingly incredible 1958 Suburban panel truck courtesy of the automotive digital creator behind “Innov8 Design Lab” (aka innov8designlab on social media), who has imagined it as a client-commissioned CGI. But what a commission! As it turns out, the project is not merely wishful thinking, as the ‘PanelBurb’ is already torn apart in the shop, waiting to receive the promised 750-hp twin-turbo Duramax motor and all the other goodies.
Speaking of the latter, those will allegedly include one of the most outrageous lift kits possible, along with massive off-road tires and humongous, aftermarket wheels, among many others. But the biggest change of them all will be the morphing from a two-door panel truck to a unique four-door Carryall style!
With so much history behind it, Chevrolet enthusiasts do have a big pool of options to select from when trying to make a Suburban their own. Some will settle for the modern series, others only have eyes for vintage options, while a few might even try to blend the classic style with ultra-modern amenities. Even if that makes them an outrageous case of purists running amuck crying foul, lifted play. But wait, there is even more!
We stumbled across this seemingly incredible 1958 Suburban panel truck courtesy of the automotive digital creator behind “Innov8 Design Lab” (aka innov8designlab on social media), who has imagined it as a client-commissioned CGI. But what a commission! As it turns out, the project is not merely wishful thinking, as the ‘PanelBurb’ is already torn apart in the shop, waiting to receive the promised 750-hp twin-turbo Duramax motor and all the other goodies.
Speaking of the latter, those will allegedly include one of the most outrageous lift kits possible, along with massive off-road tires and humongous, aftermarket wheels, among many others. But the biggest change of them all will be the morphing from a two-door panel truck to a unique four-door Carryall style!