Toyota Stout CGI Unibody Pickup Truck Feels Ready to Fight Maverick and Montana

Without a doubt, although Hyundai might have triggered the idea with their long-in-the-making Santa Cruz, Ford pulled a genius move when it decided to return to the North American compact pickup truck market.
Their Maverick unibody model reigns supreme in terms of sales and (perhaps even) meeting expectations, but of course, the competition is not going to let it slide like that. General Motors, for example, is hedging its compact unibody pickup truck bets in South America with the upcoming 2023 Chevy Montana.
But what about Toyota, a Japanese automaker that has command of the mid-size pickup truck American market with an N300 third-generation Tacoma that has not grown long in the tooth even after around seven years of full-throttle manufacturing? Well, they too are joining the unibody pickup truck craze to fight the Maverick, Montana, or Santa Cruz, albeit with a twist.
At least for now, their stout-looking entry into the segment is merely wishful thinking. It is all courtesy of Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who is again taking a quick break from the Detroit Three CGI action for a stout Toyota moment. But what’s up with all the hard-bitten references? Well, that is also the Toyota Stout moniker for this digital build project, actually, and a reference to the 1954-1989 light truck.
As always, the pixel master did not start from scratch and instead chose to piggyback on the competition (the Ford Maverick is quite easy to recognize from under the CGI layers of makeup) before adding some Toyota cues, as well. Oddly enough, while we understand the Hilux DNA references, the use of Raize (which is a Toyota-badged Daihatsu Rocky subcompact crossover SUV) styling is way beyond our digital comprehension, frankly! Oh, well, maybe it adds even more sturdiness, who knows…
